London Business School Names 10 Finalists for MENA Startup Competition 2026 With US$45,000 Prize Pool

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Image courtesy LBS MENA Startup Competition

The London Business School (LBS) MENA Startup Competition 2026, an annual venture competition in the region, has announced its 10 finalists across eight sectors, including AI, healthtech, agritech, edtech, climate tech, fintech, proptech, and workforce technology.

The finalists will compete in the grand finale on October 14, 2026, in Dubai, where they will pitch their businesses to a panel of investors, entrepreneurs, and startup industry leaders. The top three startups will share a US$45,000 non-dilutive prize pool.

Supported by LBS’ Institute of Entrepreneurship and Private Capital (IEPC), the competition connects early-stage founders with investors, mentors and entrepreneurs through the school’s global alumni and faculty network.

Among the 10 finalists are P-Vita (UAE and Egypt), an agritech startup converting agricultural waste into natural fertilizers and sustainable feed supplements; Arusto Inc. (UAE), an AI platform for enterprise training and governance in regulated industries; NSBH (Saudi Arabia), a trade credit infrastructure provider for SMEs; SDM (Saudi Arabia), a healthtech startup using AI to detect and predict chronic diseases; and Persium (UAE and UK), an environmental monitoring platform combining IoT sensors and digital twin technology.

Also included are Beaver Edu (Lebanon), which develops educational construction kits for hands-on learning; ReachLLM (UAE), an enterprise AI platform automating business growth activities; Kwelio (UAE), a platform connecting patients and insurers through verified data; UpSkillMe (Saudi Arabia), a workforce platform offering skills training, certification and job opportunities for blue-collar workers; and FRANK AI (UAE), an AI-powered operating system for independent real estate professionals across the GCC.

The 2026 competition received nearly 100 applications from across the MENA region. Twenty startups advanced to the semifinals, including 11 female founders, before judges selected the 10 finalists across eight sectors.

The judging criteria included business potential, early traction, founding team strength, problem-solution fit, and the ability to benefit from LBS’ mentoring network. All 20 semifinalists received mentoring from LBS alumni and volunteers ahead of the final.

“The competition is an important catalyst for entrepreneurship and innovation across the region, bringing founders and investors closer together. By providing startups with the right connections, exposure and support, we aim to help unlock the region’s entrepreneurial potential and create greater opportunities for growth,” Jane Khedair, Executive Director of the Institute of IEPC, said.