Precision Media by Majid Al Futtaim Launches AI-Powered Platform at Retail Media Summit

The launch forms part of Precision Media’s efforts to expand its retail advertising and measurement capabilities across the Middle East and Africa

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Precision Media, the retail media division of Majid Al Futtaim, has launched Precision Insights, an AI-powered platform designed to help brands measure advertising performance across physical stores and digital channels.

The platform was unveiled during Precision Media’s inaugural Retail Media Summit, held at Dubai’s Museum of the Future on October 19, 2026, which brought together more than 200 business leaders, brands and advertising agencies.

Held under the theme “The Architecture of Growth,” the summit focused on the use of artificial intelligence, first-party customer data and advertising measurement tools to improve marketing effectiveness and connect advertising spending with sales performance.

Precision Insights is designed to link advertising exposure across in-store and digital channels with actual customer transactions, allowing brands to assess campaign performance based on sales outcomes rather than advertising engagement metrics alone.

Sherin Yassin, Chief Operating Officer International and MD of Retail Media, Majid Al Futtaim Retail, commented: “As customer behaviour evolves and markets demand greater operational accountability, physical and digital ecosystems can no longer operate in silos. At Majid Al Futtaim, we view retail media not merely as a marketing channel, but as a foundational growth engine for the entire regional economy. Bringing together the region’s business leaders allows us to chart a new standard, one where connected intelligence, omnichannel integration, and real-world commercial impact drive sustainable growth for our partners.”

The event also highlighted several advertising technologies being introduced through Precision Media, including viewed-impression measurement and billing, which allows advertisers to pay based on advertisements verified as seen by customers.

Other capabilities include AI-powered audience segmentation using more than 50 consumer journey signals to identify customer groups for advertising campaigns across online and offline channels.

Precision Media also showcased Shoppable Ads, which connect digital advertisements directly to products available through Carrefour’s online catalog, allowing brands to track customer purchases following advertising exposure.

The platform draws on Majid Al Futtaim’s retail and customer data ecosystem, which includes more than 420 Carrefour and HyperMax stores, approximately 600 million annual visits to physical stores, 320 million digital visits and more than 14 million members of its SHARE loyalty program.

According to the company, Precision Media currently works with more than 300 major brand partners and operates across 10 markets, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, Kenya, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Jordan and Georgia.

The launch forms part of Precision Media’s efforts to expand its retail advertising and measurement capabilities across the Middle East and Africa, combining customer data, AI and sales information to help brands evaluate advertising performance across multiple channels.