Future 100 – 2025 Winner: Packman

Packman is a UAE-born, AI-powered e-commerce and fulfillment platform built to help entrepreneurs launch, operate, and scale online businesses across the GCC.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | Oct 11, 2026

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CO-FOUNDERS ABDULAZIZ ALMULHEM MOHAMED ALRASHED
CO-FOUNDERS ABDULAZIZ ALMULHEM MOHAMED ALRASHED
  • Founded in 2020
  • Loction: Dubai
  • Sector: Fintech

Packman is a UAE-born, AI-powered e-commerce and fulfillment platform built to help entrepreneurs launch, operate, and scale online businesses across the GCC. The platform brings the entire e-commerce journey into one ecosystem, from creating an online store and integrating payments to managing inventory, orders, fulfillment, delivery, marketing, and analytics.

Its AI-driven technology simplifies complex operations and enables entrepreneurs to focus on building and growing their businesses. Since launching in Dubai, Packman has supported thousands of businesses, processed hundreds of thousands of orders, and expanded its presence across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Oman.

Packman’s vision is to build the region’s leading AI-powered commerce infrastructure, giving entrepreneurs the technology, logistics, and intelligence they need to compete and grow.

CO-FOUNDERS ABDULAZIZ ALMULHEM MOHAMED ALRASHED
CO-FOUNDERS ABDULAZIZ ALMULHEM MOHAMED ALRASHED
  • Founded in 2020
  • Loction: Dubai
  • Sector: Fintech

Packman is a UAE-born, AI-powered e-commerce and fulfillment platform built to help entrepreneurs launch, operate, and scale online businesses across the GCC. The platform brings the entire e-commerce journey into one ecosystem, from creating an online store and integrating payments to managing inventory, orders, fulfillment, delivery, marketing, and analytics.

Its AI-driven technology simplifies complex operations and enables entrepreneurs to focus on building and growing their businesses. Since launching in Dubai, Packman has supported thousands of businesses, processed hundreds of thousands of orders, and expanded its presence across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Oman.

Packman’s vision is to build the region’s leading AI-powered commerce infrastructure, giving entrepreneurs the technology, logistics, and intelligence they need to compete and grow.

Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

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