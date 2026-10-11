Future 100 – 2025 Winner: Packman

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CO-FOUNDERS ABDULAZIZ ALMULHEM MOHAMED ALRASHED

Founded in 2020

Loction: Dubai

Sector: Fintech

Packman is a UAE-born, AI-powered e-commerce and fulfillment platform built to help entrepreneurs launch, operate, and scale online businesses across the GCC. The platform brings the entire e-commerce journey into one ecosystem, from creating an online store and integrating payments to managing inventory, orders, fulfillment, delivery, marketing, and analytics.

Its AI-driven technology simplifies complex operations and enables entrepreneurs to focus on building and growing their businesses. Since launching in Dubai, Packman has supported thousands of businesses, processed hundreds of thousands of orders, and expanded its presence across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Oman.

Packman’s vision is to build the region’s leading AI-powered commerce infrastructure, giving entrepreneurs the technology, logistics, and intelligence they need to compete and grow.