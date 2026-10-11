Future 100 – 2025 Winner: NodeShift

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Co-Founders Mihai Marcuta Andrey Surkov

Founded in 2024

Location: Abu Dhabi

Sector: Cybersecurity

NodeShift was founded by Silicon Valley and Oxford alumni. It has raised over US$ 5 million from G42, Shorooq, Notion Capital and Oxford University. The product lets regulated institutions use Claude, ChatGPT, Gemini and 140+ other models without sensitive data ever leaving their perimeter, used by federal entities such as the Presidential Court.

The platform runs in the customer’s own data centre or private cloud. Every prompt passes through a guardrail engine that detects and anonymizes confidential data before it reaches any model. One interface, one governed API key, every request logged and permission-scoped.