Future 100 – 2025 Winner: NodeShift

Use claude, ChatGPT, Gemini and 140+ AI models compliantly, without sensitive data leaving your perimeter

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | Oct 11, 2026

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Co-Founders Mihai Marcuta Andrey Surkov
Co-Founders Mihai Marcuta Andrey Surkov
  • Founded in 2024
  • Location: Abu Dhabi
  • Sector: Cybersecurity

NodeShift was founded by Silicon Valley and Oxford alumni. It has raised over US$ 5 million from G42, Shorooq, Notion Capital and Oxford University. The product lets regulated institutions use Claude, ChatGPT, Gemini and 140+ other models without sensitive data ever leaving their perimeter, used by federal entities such as the Presidential Court.

The platform runs in the customer’s own data centre or private cloud. Every prompt passes through a guardrail engine that detects and anonymizes confidential data before it reaches any model. One interface, one governed API key, every request logged and permission-scoped.

Co-Founders Mihai Marcuta Andrey Surkov
Co-Founders Mihai Marcuta Andrey Surkov
  • Founded in 2024
  • Location: Abu Dhabi
  • Sector: Cybersecurity

NodeShift was founded by Silicon Valley and Oxford alumni. It has raised over US$ 5 million from G42, Shorooq, Notion Capital and Oxford University. The product lets regulated institutions use Claude, ChatGPT, Gemini and 140+ other models without sensitive data ever leaving their perimeter, used by federal entities such as the Presidential Court.

The platform runs in the customer’s own data centre or private cloud. Every prompt passes through a guardrail engine that detects and anonymizes confidential data before it reaches any model. One interface, one governed API key, every request logged and permission-scoped.

Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

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