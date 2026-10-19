Dubai Investments to Float 20% of DIP Holding in UAE’s First IPO of 2026

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Image courtesy Dubai Investments

Dubai Investments, the Dubai-listed conglomerate, plans to sell a 20% stake in DIP Holding, the owner of the Dubai Investments Park mixed-use development, in what will be the UAE’s first initial public offering in 2026.

Existing shareholders will offer 1.74 billion shares in the deal.

If the offering size stays the same and all shares are allocated, Dubai Investments will keep control of the remaining 80% of DIP Holding.

Subscriptions open on October 27 and close on November 3, and the final price will be announced on November 4, 2026. DIP Holding shares are expected to begin trading on the Dubai Financial Market on November 11, according to the offer document.

DIP Holding will pay cash dividends twice a year. It expects annual payouts of AED700 million for 2026, AED725 million for 2027, and AED750 million for 2028. For 2029, the company expects dividends equal to or higher than the 2028 level.

Established in 1997 and located near Al Maktoum International Airport and Jebel Ali Port, Dubai Investments Park ranks among the emirate’s largest mixed-use developments. It has 1,000 tenants, 5,700 subtenants, and more than 150,000 residents. The district includes warehouses, hotels, retail outlets, schools, and medical centers.

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