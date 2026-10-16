Dubai Unveils Engineers Incubator to Boost Emirati Entrepreneurship in Housing Sector

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Dubai’s Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment (MBRHE) has signed a cooperation agreement with Dubai Municipality, the Emirati Human Resources Development Council (EHRDC) in Dubai, and the New Economy Academy to launch the Engineers Incubator initiative, aimed at establishing 50 Emirati-owned companies in contracting and engineering consultancy.

The initiative will provide UAE nationals with training and practical experience to help them establish businesses and participate in Dubai’s housing sector.

The program will run for three months, combining professional development, specialized training and hands-on experience through engineering projects. It aims to equip participants with the skills needed to establish engineering consultancy offices, contracting businesses and maintenance companies.

The initiative follows six stages: recruitment, qualification, practical application, establishment, empowerment and sustainability.

Participants will progress from training to practical implementation and business establishment, with a focus on developing companies capable of operating and expanding over the long term.

Through the program, the participating entities aim to increase the involvement of Emirati-owned businesses in housing projects, improve project execution through practical training and create additional entrepreneurship and employment opportunities for UAE nationals.

The initiative also seeks to support Dubai’s broader economic development objectives, including the Dubai Economic Agenda and Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, by strengthening national talent and expanding the contribution of Emirati entrepreneurs to the construction and engineering sectors.