FII Institute Postpones FII10 Conference in Riyadh to 2027

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Image courtesy FII Institute

The Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute has announced that the tenth edition of its flagship conference, FII10, originally scheduled for October 26–29, 2026, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, has been postponed to 2027.

The event, themed “The Power of Legacy,” will mark the conference’s tenth anniversary.

In a statement, HRH Princess Dr. Maha Bint Mishari Al Saud, CEO of the FII Institute, said the decision was made to ensure the landmark edition delivers the scale, quality, and impact expected by its global community of partners, members, speakers, and delegates.

The Institute confirmed that new dates for 2027 will be announced soon.

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