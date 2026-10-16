NOHM Hospitality Acquires Majority Stake in Baoli, Plans Global Expansion

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NOHM Hospitality, the food and beverage arm of Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC)-based investment firm Downtown Ventures, has acquired a controlling stake in Baoli, the French restaurant and nightlife brand founded in Cannes, with plans to expand its international presence.

The acquisition agreement was signed in Paris on October 12, 2026, with Brandon Joseph, Senior Vice President of Strategy and Business Development at Downtown Ventures, leading the negotiations and deal structuring.

Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

NOHM Hospitality’s relationship with Baoli began in 2022, when the company secured a franchise license to introduce the brand to Dubai. Baoli Dubai subsequently opened at J1 Beach in November 2024.The acquisition now gives the UAE-based hospitality group majority ownership of the brand, which established its first venue in Cannes in 1999.

“The tremendous success of Baoli Dubai has shown us the strength and brand recall of Baoli,” Sanjeev Nanda, Managing Director, Downtown Ventures, said. “Since the opening of the first venue in Cannes in 1999, Baoli has been one of the creators of the festive dining concept and has developed a tremendous global clientele. Dubai, however, has now become the new flagship, and we believe this concept has great potential for global expansion. It’s only fair now that the brand rests in the UAE.”

Following the acquisition, NOHM Hospitality is considering new Baoli locations in St. Tropez, Bodrum and Courchevel as part of its international expansion plans.

Christophe Caucino, Founder of Baoli, said: “This is a very proud moment. What began on the Riviera has become a name people recognise worldwide, and NOHM has shown in Dubai how far that magic can travel. Together, we will take Baoli to new cities and new audiences without ever losing the soul that made Cannes and Miami fall in love with it.”

Downtown Ventures operates across hospitality, real estate, technology and pharmaceuticals, with more than four decades of business experience. Nanda, who took over his family’s hotel group in 2005, has been involved in hospitality projects including Taj Dubai, Billionaire Mansion and Toto’s in London.

The acquisition marks NOHM Hospitality’s transition from a regional franchise operator to the majority owner of Baoli, with plans to develop the brand across additional international markets.