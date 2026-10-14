Standard Chartered Unveils First-of-Its-Kind Cryptocurrency Trading Solution for Affluent Clients in the UAE

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Ayesha Abbas, Managing Director and Head of Affluent and Wealth Solutions, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and UAE, Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered (“the Bank”) today announced the launch of a new, first-of-its-kind cryptocurrency trading solution, enabling affluent clients to access digital assets securely through the Bank’s platform, marking a step forward in how clients engage with this evolving asset class. The launch marks a global first for Standard Chartered and the first offering of its kind by an international bank in the UAE. As digital assets continue to mature, supported by greater regulatory clarity globally and growing institutional adoption, they are increasingly being considered by affluent and high-net-worth investors as part of diversified portfolios. The Bank’s new offering is designed to meet this shift, providing clients with a safer, more structured way to access digital assets through a trusted and regulated banking environment.

Enabled through a collaboration between the Bank’s Wealth and Retail Banking (WRB) and Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB) businesses, alongside SC Ventures-backed Zodia Markets, and regulated by the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA), the solution seamlessly integrates institutional-grade custody, liquidity, and client access within a single, end-to-end digital asset ecosystem.

Eligible affluent clients will be able to buy and sell Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) directly through their existing Standard Chartered bank accounts, eliminating the need for separate wallets or third-party platforms. Transactions will be executed within the Bank’s ecosystem, with the Bank managing end-to-end custody and settlement through a closed-loop model, reducing exposure to third-party wallet risks. This enables clients to access digital assets through an existing banking relationship while benefiting from institutional-grade custody and operational safeguards.

Ayesha Abbas, Managing Director and Head of Affluent and Wealth Solutions, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and UAE at Standard Chartered, said: “We are proud to not only be the first international bank in the UAE to launch a digital asset offering, but for the UAE to be the market where the Bank first launches this globally, given its strong regulatory leadership and forward-looking approach to innovation. This solution gives eligible clients a simple and familiar way to access Bitcoin and Ethereum directly through their existing banking relationship, adding a new option to complement their broader investment portfolios while maintaining the standards of governance and oversight they expect from Standard Chartered.”

Samir Subberwal, Global Head, Wealth Solutions, Retail Products, Data & Analytics, Standard Chartered, said: “As client interest in digital assets continues to grow, this launch represents a significant milestone for Standard Chartered as we bring digital assets into our core wealth offering. With digital assets moving into mainstream wealth conversations, clients are increasingly looking not only for access, but also for the security, trust and confidence that comes from investing through a regulated and trusted institution. As a leading international wealth manager, we remain focused on delivering innovative solutions that help clients capture investment opportunities in a rapidly evolving market.”

The Bank has received licensing approval from VARA in the UAE. The offering will first be made available to Professional Investor clients in the UAE, with plans to expand to other markets over time.

Standard Chartered continues innovating and adding to its suite of wealth solutions to deliver bespoke investment opportunities for its affluent clients across key markets. This launch builds on the Bank’s existing capabilities, which include access to cryptocurrency ETFs through its cash equities trading platform, as well as enabling eligible clients to access cryptocurrency market exposure through structured products and OTC derivatives.

The latest UAE capability forms part of Standard Chartered’s broader digital assets proposition, enabled through the combined strengths of its WRB and CIB businesses. The proposition spans digital asset custody, trading and tokenization capabilities, complemented by the Bank’s ventures ecosystem that extends these capabilities through Zodia Markets and Libeara. Together, these capabilities are designed to support the rising demand from the Bank’s clients for regulated digital assets infrastructure and services.

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