Sovereign AI Will Run Faster on Shared Compute

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Gulf states are racing to own sovereign GPUs, yet the region’s long-term edge will depend on how well those chips are shared once they are switched on. September brought two announcements that show how fast the region is maturing into a serious AI market. Microsoft plans to invest more than US$10 billion across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Kuwait by 2030, with cloud and AI infrastructure at the heart of the spending.

Earlier in the month, Reuters reported that the UAE is reworking its planned 5GW AI campus in Abu Dhabi. According to its sources, the project will likely become a network of data centers spread across the country, with some facilities built underground and shielded by air defenses.

As the builders of a decentralized compute network, we follow these developments with optimism. Each new gigawatt, however, raises practical issues for governments and businesses alike, from who controls the hardware to how much productive work that hardware ends up doing.

Sovereign Compute Comes With a Running Bill

Gulf governments have sound reasons to want GPUs on their own soil. Data residency rules, national security and the ambition to keep economic value at home all favor owning the physical foundations of AI.

Owning that foundation, however, comes with costs that seldom make the press releases. A cluster starts depreciating the day it is switched on, chipmakers keep shipping faster generations, and every megawatt needs power, cooling and, increasingly, physical protection.

Every national cluster is also sized for peak demand, which leaves costly capacity waiting between projects. When needs outgrow it, the usual answer is another round of procurement, with fresh export approvals to secure and the same upkeep attached.

For that reason, building sovereign AI entirely inside one country, or even one region, looks increasingly unrealistic. Data and models can stay under national control, still, the raw compute that trains and serves them can be pooled into larger meta-clusters shared across borders.

Europe already runs a version of this idea through EuroHPC, a joint undertaking in which the EU and 38 participating countries fund supercomputers hosted in several member states. Its budget for 2021–2027 is at least €8.2 billion, and its mandate includes opening those machines to public and private users.

Sovereign infrastructure and shared networks can coexist comfortably. A region that keeps sensitive workloads at home and pools the rest of its compute with neighbors will move faster than one that bets everything on concrete and steel.

Turning Idle Capacity Into Shared One

The Gulf’s biggest opportunity lies in making every installed chip earn its keep. In its 2026 report, Cast AI examined Kubernetes clusters running across the major clouds and found that average GPU utilization hovers around 5%. The numbers describe corporate deployments, yet the habit of buying for peaks and idling in between could easily follow national clusters once they come online.

Physical risk adds another layer, as AWS has decided against restoring one of its three UAE availability zones after damage from Iranian strikes. Concentrating capacity in a handful of sites carries a price that rarely appears in a business plan.

Decentralized networks are designed to absorb this slack, routing each workload to a host with spare capacity and rewarding the hardware owner once the work is verified. When connected to such a network, a government data center could sell its quiet hours to paying customers. Where license terms allow, the same connection would let it draw on a neighbor’s machines once domestic demand outgrows its own hardware.

For businesses, the appeal lies in buying compute without the capital expense of owning it, since a startup developing an Arabic legal assistant or a logistics model mainly needs affordable, reliable inference. Most founders choose among a handful of hyperscalers today, and a shared network adds an option that spares them lock-in to any single provider.

From our experience building decentralized infrastructure, a handful of habits make a measurable difference for founders. The first is to audit utilization before signing for more capacity, since the cheapest GPU is often one a company already pays for.

Pooling bursty workloads comes next, whether by buying inference by the request from shared networks or by splitting machines across teams. Either approach usually costs less than reserving dedicated hardware that sits idle between peaks.

Sorting workloads by sensitivity deserves attention early, because prompts and data travel to whichever GPU does the work. Regulated or confidential tasks belong on national clusters, and everything else can run wherever capacity is cheapest.

Founders should also design for portability from the first line of code, since open-weight models and standard interfaces let a team move workloads between hyperscalers and distributed networks. Prices, regulations, and security risks in this region tend to evolve faster than most product roadmaps.

Spreading workloads across several sites and providers protects revenue as well as uptime. Models served from many independent hosts keep answering customers even if a single facility goes offline.

Measuring the Gulf by Useful Work

The Gulf has the capital, the energy, and the political will to become one of the world’s great AI hubs. Its lasting edge, however, will depend on how much productive work each chip delivers and how widely that capacity is shared across borders and businesses.

Gigawatts and chip quotas make for striking headlines, yet for founders the region’s appeal will rest on the cost and reliability of the compute within their reach. If the Gulf pairs its sovereign data centers with open, efficient, and resilient networks for sharing them, the next wave of regional AI companies will grow up with an advantage no export rule can easily take away.

RELATED: Innovation City and IOPn Launch the Middle East’s First Sovereign AI Data Center