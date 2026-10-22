Abu Dhabi Chamber Pitches Emirate As Long-Term Home For Family Capital

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Ali Mohamed Al Marzooqi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Abu Dhabi is cementing its position as a global destination for family capital and long-term investment, according to Ali Mohamed Al Marzooqi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI).

Al Marzooqi spoke at a roundtable titled “Abu Dhabi: From Capital to Investment Opportunities” at the fourth Global Owners and Family Office Congress, organized by Campden Wealth with the Abu Dhabi Family Business Council, an affiliate of Abu Dhabi Chamber, as a main partner.

The congress runs in Abu Dhabi from October 19-22, 2026. The roundtable also included representatives of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), ADGM, and KEZAD Group.

Image courtesy ADCCI

“Investment families think in generations, not financial quarters. Abu Dhabi offers what that outlook demands: stability, real growth and partners with whom they can build,” Al Marzooqi said.

He noted that Abu Dhabi’s non-oil activity grew by more than 6% annually between 2021 and 2024 and accounted for 54% of GDP in the third quarter of 2025, while the UAE attracted US$48.3 billion in foreign direct investment in 2025, ranking ninth globally. Abu Dhabi Chamber’s membership has risen to approximately 174,000 companies, up from 131,000 in 2021, with membership growing 10.4% in 2025 and new registrations up 27%.

Image courtesy ADCCI

Al Marzooqi identified industry, supply chains, infrastructure, clean energy, digital transformation, tourism, and real estate as promising sectors for patient capital. He cited ADNOC’s plans to award AED200 billion in new projects between 2026 and 2028, a pipeline of 24 public-private partnership projects worth AED55 billion, and Abu Dhabi’s AED 13 billion Digital Strategy.

More than 1,000 Chamber members have taken part in its business matchmaking programs since 2025. The Chamber’s other offerings include Procurement Connect, which helps businesses identify procurement opportunities with government entities and major corporations; Global Tenders, providing access to tenders in more than 170 countries; and 14 services through TAMM. Its international reach is supported by 87 agreements across 47 countries.

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