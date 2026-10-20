Mohammad Abu Sheikh’s CNTXT AI Reaches US$300 Million in Committed Revenue, Expands to US

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Mohammad Abu Sheikh, founder and CEO, CNTXT AI

Mohammad Abu Sheikh, founder and CEO of Abu Dhabi-based CNTXT AI, has announced that his company has secured more than US$300 million (AED1.1 billion) in committed revenue, primarily from US hyperscalers, AI developers, and large enterprises.

Founded in 2024, CNTXT AI provides AI training data, Arabic-language AI models, and robotics training solutions. The company serves more than 250 government and enterprise customers.

In June 2026, CNTXT AI raised US$60 million in Series A funding, acquired enterprise AI company Actualize, and launched three commercial offerings.

Its Arabic voice AI model, Munsit, has more than 300,000 users and was trained on over 110,000 hours of Arabic audio covering more than 25 dialects. The company also operates robotics training facilities that collect real-world data across more than 300 use cases.

“We built CNTXT AI around the hardest part of AI, providing real-world data at the quality and scale models actually need, which is why customers keep choosing us over others,” Abu Sheikh said.

CNTXT AI has also opened its first US office in the San Francisco Bay Area to serve American government agencies, technology companies, and enterprises seeking AI capabilities tailored to Middle Eastern markets.

The company’s regional partners and customers include the Technology Innovation Institute (TII), Nationwide Middle East Properties, and Venture One.

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