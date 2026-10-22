Mubadala Bio Partners With Marcyrl Group To Localize Women’s Health and Respiratory Medicines in the UAE

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Abu Dhabi-based life sciences company Mubadala Bio has entered a strategic partnership with Marcyrl Pharmaceutical Industries (Marcyrl Group) to localize a broad portfolio of women’s health, fertility and respiratory products in the UAE.

The agreement was signed at the Future Health Summit in Abu Dhabi by Dr. Essam Mohamed, Group Chief Executive Officer of Mubadala Bio, and Dr. George Saad, Chief Executive Officer of Marcyrl Group.

Under the partnership, the two companies will localize and distribute two product portfolios in the UAE. The first focuses on women’s health and fertility, with medicines that support women through key stages of reproductive health, from fertility and pregnancy to childbirth, as well as treatments for common gynecological and hormonal conditions. The second covers respiratory care, addressing a range of acute and chronic conditions through metered dose inhalers, dry powder inhalers, nebulization solutions and nasal sprays. Further products are expected to be added over time.

“Localizing pharmaceutical products is central to building a resilient life sciences ecosystem in the UAE,” said Dr. Mohamed. “Women’s health is a priority therapy area for Mubadala Bio and our partnership with Marcyrl, which also includes respiratory medicines, allows us to localize a comprehensive portfolio of products and expand access to important treatments across the UAE.”

For Marcyrl, the deal opens a wider regional path. “This partnership marks an important step in expanding access to essential medicines in the UAE and across the GCC,” said Dr. Saad. “By combining Marcyrl Group’s manufacturing expertise in women’s health, fertility and respiratory care with Mubadala Bio’s regional platform, we will advance localization, strengthen healthcare resilience and improve patient access to quality treatments.”

The agreement forms part of Mubadala Bio’s broader push to build local pharmaceutical capabilities, widen access to priority therapies, and contribute to an integrated life sciences ecosystem in the UAE. The company operates through two core verticals, Integrated Biopharma and Pharma Logistics, focused on advancing local drug manufacturing and ensuring timely access to critical medications. It has a growing footprint across the UAE, Asia, Africa and Europe.

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