Mubadala Bio Partners With US$1.1 Trillion Pharma Giant Eli Lilly To Package Weight-Loss Drugs In Abu Dhabi

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Abu Dhabi-based Mubadala Bio has announced a strategic partnership with US pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly and Company to establish local packaging and logistics operations for Lilly’s GLP-1 medicines in the UAE.

Announced at the Abu Dhabi Future Health Summit 2026, the agreement will see the companies collaborate on pharmaceutical packaging and distribution from a 125,000-square-meter site in Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (KEZAD).

Founded in 1876, Eli Lilly is one of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies, with a market capitalization of approximately US$1.13 trillion as of October 21, 2026. The company generated US$65.2 billion in revenue in 2025 and employs more than 51,000 people worldwide. Its portfolio includes Mounjaro and Zepbound, two major treatments in the rapidly expanding market for diabetes and obesity medicines.

The partnership follows the UAE’s approval of Lilly’s oral weight-management treatment Foundayo (orforglipron) in April 2026, making it the second country globally to register the medicine. The UAE was also among the early markets to introduce Mounjaro in August 2022.

For Mubadala Bio, a wholly owned subsidiary of Mubadala Investment Company established in 2025, the agreement supports its strategy to expand domestic pharmaceutical capabilities, strengthen medicine supply security, and develop Abu Dhabi as an international life sciences hub.

The companies said packaging and logistics operations would be introduced in phases, subject to regulatory and quality approvals. Financial terms and an implementation timeline were not disclosed.

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