 Future 100 – 2025 Winner: AppliedAI

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FOUNDED IN: 2021

2021 LOCATION: ABU DHABI

ABU DHABI SECTOR: HRTECH

AppliedAI Founder Arya Bolurfrushan

AppliedAI builds Opus, an agentic AI platform purpose-built for regulated industries —healthcare, insurance, banking, and government— where compliance, auditability, and trust are non-negotiable. Its purpose is to help enterprises in these high-stakes sectors move beyond generic automation and deploy AI agents that can safely execute complex, decision-based workflows within regulatory guardrails.

Opus is built natively on the cloud, giving it enterprise-grade security, scalability, and seamless integration into existing infrastructure. Its unique value lies in a layered architecture (L1–L4) paired with decision-based consumption pricing, allowing organizations to adopt agentic AI incrementally and pay in line with actual value delivered, rather than committing to rigid licensing models.

AppliedAI is backed by leading regional investors including G42, Mubadala, MEVP, and e& capital, alongside global players such as Plug and Play, Palantir, and Bessemer Ventures. In January 2026, the company announced a pre-Series B round led by Mubadala and Arbor Ventures to expand enterprise deployments from the UAE to the world.