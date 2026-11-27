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Ajman is advancing its efforts to strengthen economic competitiveness, simplify government procedures, and support private sector growth, with two developments announced on November 26, 2026.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council, reaffirmed Ajman Chamber’s role in supporting the private sector, stimulating economic activity, and attracting investment during a visit to the Chamber’s headquarters.

Sheikh Ammar emphasized the importance of strengthening engagement with investors and entrepreneurs through practical initiatives that respond to their needs, support business growth, and enhance the emirate’s investment appeal.

The visit followed the reconstitution of Ajman Chamber’s Board of Directors under Amiri Decree No. (8) of 2026, issued by H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman.

The new Board is chaired by Sheikh Sultan bin Saqr Al Nuaimi, with Mohammed Khalifa bin Salmeen Al Aryani serving as First Vice Chairman and Marwan Hussein Mohammed Al Shaali as Second Vice Chairman.

Meanwhile, the Department of Finance in Ajman has become the first government entity in the UAE to establish direct digital integration with the Federal Tax Authority (FTA) for the fully automated submission of consolidated tax returns.

Covering 17 government entities within the department’s tax group, the initiative has reduced tax return preparation time from three days to five minutes, while overall processing time has decreased by more than 99%, from five working days to 10 minutes.

The project has also reduced procedural steps by 72%, eliminated all 10 previously required forms and supporting documents, and achieved a 100% automation rate.

Marwan Ahmed Al Ali, Director General of the Department of Finance in Ajman, said: “Establishing direct digital integration with the Federal Tax Authority and fully automating tax return filing marks a significant milestone in our efforts to modernise and simplify government financial operations. It reflects our commitment to translating the objectives of the Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme into practical solutions that deliver measurable results and tangible improvements to the customer experience.”

The developments reflect Ajman’s broader efforts to strengthen its economic and institutional frameworks, combining private sector engagement with government digitalization and administrative efficiency in line with the objectives of Ajman Vision 2030.

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