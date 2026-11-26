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Tobias Bauer and Brent Fulfer, co-founders, TBV

TBV, a Singapore-based venture firm co-founded by Tobias Bauer and Brent Fulfer, has announced the first close of TBV Fund I, a closed-end fund targeting US$30 million. The fund combines early-stage equity investments with a rules-based strategy for investing in tokens tied to live protocols with verifiable on-chain revenue.

First-close investors include Baksh Capital, Knox2 Investments, JKJ Holdings, and Altcoin Buzz, alongside FunFair Ventures, Arcadia, Arctic Digital, NLS Ventures, 10X Capital, Thoco Holding AG, Pico Holdings, and the Ehrbar Family.

“Venture alone is a ten-year bet in a three-year market,” said Bauer. “TBV is designed for how this industry actually moves. We back exceptional founders early through equity, and we pair that with a disciplined, rules-based approach to buying proven, revenue-generating tokens. We buy proof, not promises. What makes it work is the network we’ve built over years, which gives us access to deals and founders before the broader audience realizes they are winners.”

Following the first close, TBV plans to deploy capital across the fund’s token and early-stage equity strategies and work with its key partners to help portfolio companies reach customers and build commercial partnerships.

How TBV Invests

Token strategy (60% target allocation): TBV looks for live protocols with revenue it can verify on-chain and an active mechanism, such as buybacks or fee sharing, through which that revenue can benefit token holders. The strategy can include direct purchases, negotiated over-the-counter (OTC) deals that may carry lockups, and opportunistic decentralized finance (DeFi) positions. TBV sets exit criteria in advance for token investments.

TBV looks for live protocols with revenue it can verify on-chain and an active mechanism, such as buybacks or fee sharing, through which that revenue can benefit token holders. The strategy can include direct purchases, negotiated over-the-counter (OTC) deals that may carry lockups, and opportunistic decentralized finance (DeFi) positions. TBV sets exit criteria in advance for token investments. Venture equity (40% target allocation): TBV backs seed and Series A startups in payments and stablecoins, AI agents and infrastructure, and real-world asset tokenization. Initial equity checks range from US$250K to US$500K, with follow-on investments of up to US$1M. TBV’s prior seed investments include BoomFi, Brickken, Anymal OS, Onchain Labs, and Zoth.

For Shash Gupta, founder of Altcoin Buzz, TBV’s investment strategy reflects where he sees the strongest opportunities in today’s crypto market.

“I’m investing in and getting involved with TBV because crypto has the highest-conviction asymmetric bets of our lifetime, and liquid strategies with sensible fundamentals is where the real alpha lives right now. The tourists have left. What’s left is a harder, faster, more sophisticated market, and the teams that stay liquid, stay close to the protocols, and actually know how to deploy are going to print. Tobias and Brent get it.”

Deal sourcing and portfolio support

The TBV strategy uses its events network and TBX platform to identify startups and connect portfolio companies with potential partners. The Best Event runs gatherings alongside industry conferences such as TOKEN2049 Singapore, while TBX helps the firm track founders and screen startup applications. Portfolio companies can also access media and communications support through Altcoin Buzz, EAK, and Genius PR.

“TBV absolutely gripped me from the start and I’m proud to be their anchor. Evidenced by their highly regarded events, the network they created is unmatched. I believe TBV is the most advantaged small VC in the entire tech space, able to match or perhaps even exceed the deal flow of billion-dollar VCs. The team is absolutely brilliant across multiple industries able to provide real value back to the companies they invest in beyond just a check. I am honored to be working on the IC and becoming even more involved,” said Stephen Knox of Knox2 Investments and JKJ Holdings.

Leadership with trajectory

Bauer’s background spans venture investing and advisory roles, including experience at BFF, SOSV, PwC, and EY. Meanwhile, Fulfer previously led investor relations for more than 5,000 investors at AngelList Syndicates, where he raised more than US$50 million across 168 special-purpose vehicles. Knox and Gupta advise TBV.