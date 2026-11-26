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Image courtesy KAMA Capital and DGCX

KAMA Capital, a UAE-based financial services and brokerage firm, has joined the Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange (DGCX) as a trading member, marking a significant milestone in the company’s expansion into institutional liquidity provision and market making.

KAMA Capital will extend its capabilities as a liquidity provider, supporting trading activity across gold, foreign exchange (FX) and other asset classes. By combining its expertise in CFD markets, liquidity management and trading technology with DGCX’s established exchange infrastructure, KAMA Capital will contribute to deeper liquidity, more competitive pricing and greater market efficiency.

The initiative represents a new opportunity to connect global CFDs and Forex trading expertise with exchange-traded markets, supporting enhanced price discovery, market depth and trading activity across multiple asset classes. This is also the first time KAMA Capital has adapted its trading technology for use on a regulated exchange.

“As we expand institutional participation, our priority is to deepen liquidity and strengthen price discovery across our markets, supported by the Dubai Commodities Clearing Corporation as the central counterparty,” said Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DGCX. “We look forward to working with KAMA Capital and strengthening Dubai’s position as a leading international center for commodities and derivatives trading.”

“Working with DGCX gives us the opportunity to contribute to the development of deeper and more efficient markets, particularly across gold and FX, while strengthening KAMA Capital’s position as a trusted institutional liquidity partner,” Khaldoun Hilal, Chief Executive Officer of KAMA Capital, said.

KAMA Capital said it plans to pursue broker membership with DGCX to expand its participation in exchange-traded markets.

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