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Mohammed Alkhotani, Senior Vice President and General Manager for the Middle East, Salesforce

Ninety-five percent of organizations have an AI strategy and plan to invest over the next 12 months, yet only 8% report an established return on that investment, according to KPMG’s Global AI Pulse survey for the first quarter of 2026. Customers, meanwhile, are not waiting. Salesforce’s State of Marketing report, based on 4,450 marketing decision-makers, found that 86% have seen AI raise customer expectations, and 69% say they struggle to respond promptly because they cannot access the context they need.

Those findings anchor Reframing the Customer Promise, a joint whitepaper from KPMG and Salesforce on how Middle East organizations can scale AI under economic pressure. It was previewed at Salesforce Agentforce World Tour Dubai, which brought together more than 2,000 business and technology leaders.

“Organizations across the Middle East have moved quickly to invest in AI, but few can yet point to returns that resonate at board level,” said Gonçalo Traquina, Partner, Digital Transformation at KPMG Middle East. “The constraint is rarely the technology. It is the organization behind it: who owns each customer journey, what AI is trusted to decide, and how value is proven.”

The paper’s central point is that answering customers faster does not close the gap. A quick reply resolves nothing if the approvals, fulfillment and systems behind it stay the same. It identifies three converging pressures: rising customer expectations, tighter scrutiny of returns, and growing concern over security, data control and service continuity.

Leading organizations, it says, are making four shifts. They make customer context available at the moment of decision, use AI to personalize decisions rather than just content, coordinate journeys across marketing, sales and service, and engage proactively only when a predicted need is reliable, permitted and actionable.

Mohammed Alkhotani, Senior Vice President and General Manager for the Middle East at Salesforce, said customers now arrive “better informed and with higher expectations than at any point we have measured.” He added: “What separates the leaders is not the number of AI pilots they run. It is whether their people, their channels and their AI share the same trusted context when a decision is made.”

The paper calls for sustained investment in coordinated customer journeys, connected data anchored by a modern CRM platform, and people equipped to exercise judgment as routine work is automated. It includes chapters on government, financial services, real estate, energy and resources, and transportation and travel, and closes with a 12-month executive agenda.

The findings were debated on the main stage in a panel moderated by Traquina, with Harry Nakichbandi, Chief Digital Officer at Aldar, and Omar Haddad, CEO of Al-Futtaim Finance, discussing how to move AI from pilots to production.

Dr. Abdelrahman Al Mahmoud, Director at the UAE’s Artificial Intelligence Office, said the country is committed to a government model that uses AI “to deliver proactive, integrated services that meet the aspirations of society and make a tangible difference in people’s lives.”

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