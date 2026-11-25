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On the sidelines of Dubai FinTech Summit 2026, Dhiraj Kunwar, General Manager – Retail & Business Banking at Commercial Bank of Dubai (CBD), discusses how the bank is leveraging digital innovation, connected financial services, and strategic partnerships to support entrepreneurs and SMEs.

What are the most significant financial challenges facing entrepreneurs and SMEs today, and how is CBD evolving its business banking proposition to help them manage their operations, access financial services and scale their businesses?

“For entrepreneurs and small business owners, some of the most significant challenges today are managing cash flow, accessing financial services quickly, reducing administrative complexity and maintaining the flexibility to scale. In the early stages of growth, business owners often have limited time and resources, so they need banking solutions that simplify operations rather than create additional friction.

At CBD, we believe SMEs need more than traditional banking products. They need a financial partner that supports them throughout their business journey, from establishing a company and managing day-to-day operations to accessing opportunities for growth.

This thinking underpins UP by CBD, our mobile bank designed specifically for small and micro businesses. By integrating with services such as UAE Pass and the Dubai Unified Licence, we have streamlined the mobile account opening process and reduced administrative requirements, enabling customers to complete their application in minutes.

As businesses grow, their banking needs naturally become more sophisticated. While UP by CBD provides entrepreneurs and small business owners with a simple, digital-first banking experience to get started quickly, they can seamlessly access the broader capabilities, expertise and relationship support available through CBD’s Business Banking proposition as their requirements evolve.

More broadly, we are evolving our business banking proposition around simplicity, accessibility and growth. Our focus is on helping entrepreneurs spend less time navigating financial admin and more time building their businesses. Ultimately, our ambition is to make banking an enabler of entrepreneurship by providing businesses with the confidence, flexibility and support they need to grow.”

How is CBD leveraging digital innovation and connected financial services to make banking more accessible and personalized?

“At CBD, we believe the future of banking is increasingly life-centric rather than product-centric. Customers expect their banking experience to be integrated, personalized and connected to the broader financial decisions they make every day. Our digital strategy is focused on delivering accessible experiences that help customers manage, understand and grow their finances more effectively.

A key example is CBD Invest, which provides access to more than 7,000 US-listed stocks and ETFs while also giving customers visibility of their wider financial position, including external assets and liabilities such as property, cash and investments. More than 1,000 customers joined the platform within its first few weeks, highlighting the growing demand for connected wealth solutions. Together with Wealth 360, these capabilities enable customers to make more informed financial decisions through a single, consolidated view of their finances.

Open Finance further strengthens this proposition by enabling secure, customer-controlled connectivity across financial services, creating a more seamless and personalized banking experience. Ultimately, our objective is to simplify financial management, improve accessibility and help customers turn financial insights into meaningful action.”

How is CBD leveraging strategic partnerships and ecosystem collaboration to strengthen its offering, simplify banking journeys and create new opportunities for business growth?

“At CBD, we see strategic partnerships as a critical driver of innovation, customer value, and sustainable growth. The future of banking is increasingly ecosystem-led, bringing together financial institutions, technology providers, regulators and innovators to create more seamless, intelligent and personalized experiences for customers.

Dubai FinTech Summit 2026 was a strong example of this approach in action. As Strategic Banking Partner of the summit, CBD announced a series of collaborations and technology agreements designed to strengthen our capabilities across artificial intelligence, compliance, digital wealth, operations and legal technology.

These included a collaboration with Microsoft to accelerate AI adoption across the Bank, an agreement with Silent Eight to enhance compliance and financial crime controls through AI-powered screening, a partnership with Comarch AI Wealth to further develop our digital wealth proposition, and a collaboration with Zamp to drive operational transformation through intelligent automation. We also signed agreements with Harvey, Sirion and Flank to modernize legal operations through advanced AI and contract management capabilities.

Beyond technology partnerships, we are simplifying business banking through initiatives such as UP by CBD, where banking services are integrated with key government and business services to create a more seamless journey for entrepreneurs and SMEs. We are also expanding connectivity through Open Finance, Aani, Jaywan, the Digital Dirham and enhanced international payment capabilities, enabling customers to interact with the financial ecosystem more easily and efficiently.

Ultimately, the success of any partnership is measured not by the technology introduced, but by the value it creates for customers by simplifying banking journeys, improving efficiency and helping businesses access new opportunities for growth.”