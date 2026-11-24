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Jensen Huang (Shutterstock image)

Jensen Huang is back at the helm of Nvidia, and Silicon Valley’s most influential entrepreneurs and investors are making their feelings known.

Following Nvidia’s announcement on November 23, 2026, that its board had unanimously approved Huang’s reinstatement as CEO, just 11 days after his resignation amid allegations concerning his personal relationships and national security concerns.

Elon Musk, CEO, Tesla and SpaceX, “The mistake has been corrected.”

Image courtesy Elon Musk / X

, CEO, OpenAI, “Jensen!”

Image courtesy Sam Altman / X

HRH Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud, “Huge news!!!! Let’s go!!!! Literally the X post I was about to post 10 mins ago: Some members of the board need to be fired, or should “resign” (and not just because they practically pushed out Jensen). No interim or replacement CEO fills that void at Nvidia. Some people don’t grasp Jensen Huang’s magnitude, influence, and impact. This isn’t just about chips and AI; the two industries shaping nearly every aspect of the world. Shareholders and staff need to stand firm to bring him back. This isn’t Jobs in 2009; it’s 1985. If this company fails or slows down, hundreds of companies and hundreds of thousands of people are affected. They rely on his business strategies, network, knowledge, relationships, and engineering expertise.”

Image courtesy HRH Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud / X

, co-founder, Uber, “Jensen is a great man, flawed like the rest of us, but at the same time the best amongst us … the world and humanity needs him to fight for a shot at liberty, a counterweight to techno-authoritarianism… I will always sign up to serve him and that cause. Back to work!”

Image courtesy Travis Kalanick / X

Sarah Wang, General Partner, Andreessen Horowitz Growth Fund, “He’s back. WE ARE SO BACK.”

Image courtesy Sarah Wang / X

Donald J. Trump, President, USA, “The NVIDIA Board of Directors has made the correct and proper decision to return Jensen Huang to the position of CEO… Congratulations to Jensen, the NVIDIA Board, to the People of the United States — and, indeed, the World!”

Image courtesy The White House / X

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