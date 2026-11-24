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Companies listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) Group reported a combined profit of AED167.6 billion in the third quarter of 2026, up 20.3% from the same period a year earlier.

ADX also said 98% of its actively traded publicly listed companies filed their reviewed financial statements within the required 45-day reporting period. The filings give investors a current view of company performance as they assess the market’s results.