ADX-Listed Companies’ Combined Profit Rises 20.3% in Third Quarter of 2026
Combined profit reached AED167.6 billion.
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Companies listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) Group reported a combined profit of AED167.6 billion in the third quarter of 2026, up 20.3% from the same period a year earlier.
ADX also said 98% of its actively traded publicly listed companies filed their reviewed financial statements within the required 45-day reporting period. The filings give investors a current view of company performance as they assess the market’s results.
Companies listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) Group reported a combined profit of AED167.6 billion in the third quarter of 2026, up 20.3% from the same period a year earlier.
ADX also said 98% of its actively traded publicly listed companies filed their reviewed financial statements within the required 45-day reporting period. The filings give investors a current view of company performance as they assess the market’s results.