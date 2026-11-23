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Mohammed Al Falasi, founder and CEO of Saddle

The mid- to late-2010s marked a period during which the UAE’s foodservice industry began an upward trajectory – a shift that would eventually bring its market value to US$27.28 billion in 2026 (as per a report by Mordor Intelligence). It was in the midst of this booming period that Mohammed Al Falasi decided to let go of a decade-long career in business and finance –including working for the Dubai Government as well as global tax, audit and and advisory services firm KPMG– and tap into his “genuine passion for food, coffee, and the experiences that bring people together” to start his own little F&B venture, Saddle.

“Travelling and discovering different cultures always fascinated me, particularly the way certain hospitality concepts could create a sense of belonging and build lasting connections with their customers,” the Emirati founder says. “I had a desire to create something that reflected my personal interests, my upbringing, and the values of the UAE. Dubai has always been a place where ambition is encouraged and ideas are given the opportunity to grow. Looking at the city’s evolving hospitality landscape, I saw an opportunity to combine international standards of quality and design with the authenticity and warmth of Emirati hospitality. That vision became the foundation of Saddle.”

Founded in 2017, Saddle began as a single food truck in Dubai's Al Qudra.

What thus began as a single food truck in Dubai’s Al Qudra in 2017 has since evolved into an international hospitality brand spanning four countries and 21 locations, with three distinct concepts: Saddle Trucks, Saddle Café, and Saddle House. Under Al Falasi’s leadership, Saddle has expanded beyond the UAE into Saudi Arabia, France, and the UK, with locations in Cannes, Saint-Tropez, and London. In 2025, he also secured Saddle’s first franchise partnership with Emirates Leisure Retail (ELR), bringing the brand to Dubai International Airport’s Terminal 3 as its first Emirati café. But Al Falasi stresses that his ambition with Saddle was “never simply to open a coffee shop.”

“I wanted to build a brand with a distinct identity, one that people could connect with emotionally and that could eventually represent Emirati hospitality beyond our borders,” Al Falasi explains. “We started with a single food truck, but even then, I believed that every detail mattered. From the quality of our products and the design of the space to the way we welcomed our guests, I wanted the experience to feel thoughtful and distinctive. Our first truck was custom-built in the UK and brought to Dubai because I was determined to bring that vision to life without compromising on the details. Nearly a decade later, seeing Saddle evolve from that first truck into an internationally recognised hospitality brand is incredibly rewarding. But growth has never been about replicating the same concept. I believe every brand must have its own reason to exist.”

Today, Saddle operates across four countries, with three distinct concepts: Saddle Trucks, Saddle Café, and Saddle House.

Indeed, this attention to detail and uniqueness is easily evident in the two other brands that Al Falasi went on to launch over the last decade: Feels Juice Bar & Kitchen, lifestyle-focused F&B concept, in 2020; and Cherryhouse, a design-led specialty coffee and bakery concept, in 2026. Even before looking at the menu offerings of both brands, there is a distinct difference in their visual aesthetics.

Launched in 2020, Feels Juice Bar & Kitchen focuses on fresh, nutritious food and beverages.

With its burst of teal and burnt orange interiors, and a fresh beach-like ambience complete with the inclusion of large surfboards and thatch roof patios, Feels Juice Bar & Kitchen serves fresh‑pressed juices, smoothies, healthy breakfasts, salads, sandwiches, bowls, and wellness drinks, all made with natural, additive‑free ingredients. “It came from my interest in wellness, balanced living, and the relationship between food and lifestyle. I wanted to create an environment where fresh, nutritious offerings and a positive sense of community could naturally come together,” Al Falasi explains.

Cherry House Cherryhouse brings together craftsmanship, design, and hospitality through an immersive, multisensory experience.

Meanwhile, Cherryhouse with its refined burgundy and beige interiors, beautifully accentuated with copper and black steel decor, is a specialty in-house coffee roastery, artisan bakery, and all‑day kitchen designed to deliver a multi‑sensory, craft‑focused dining experience. “Cherryhouse reflects another dimension of my passion for hospitality: craftsmanship, discovery, and the appreciation of exceptional products. It celebrates the journey behind what we serve,” Al Falasi explains.

“Today, Saddle, Feels, and Cherryhouse each have their own identity, audience, and philosophy, but they are connected by a shared commitment to quality, creativity, and meaningful hospitality,” he continues. “For me, the greatest achievement is not simply building multiple brands. It is creating concepts that people genuinely value and that have the potential to grow while remaining true to their identity.”

Feels combines wellness-inspired dining with a vibrant, beach-inspired aesthetic.

Indeed, despite serving diverse menus and seemingly global concepts, Al Falasi reiterates that the heart and soul of each of his ventures are tightly bound to the Emirati values and culture. “Emirati hospitality is something I grew up experiencing long before I entered the F&B industry,” he says. “It is deeply rooted in generosity, respect, kindness, and making every guest feel genuinely welcome. These values are not simply traditions we speak about. They are principles that influence how we live, how we interact with others, and how we welcome people into our homes. From the beginning, I wanted Saddle to reflect that same spirit. Even the name ‘Saddle’ carries a connection to our equestrian heritage, an important part of Emirati culture. Coffee, too, has always held a special place in our traditions as a symbol of hospitality, conversation, and human connection.”

“But I also believe that celebrating our heritage means allowing it to evolve,” Al Falasi points out.

Unsurprisingly, the founder’s observations stem from the fact that the UAE’s non-Emirati population accounts for 88-89% of the overall population, representing more than 200 nationalities. “The UAE today represents a remarkable combination of tradition, ambition, innovation, and openness to the world,” Al Falasi adds. “I wanted Saddle to reflect that contemporary Emirati identity through its design, service, creativity, and attention to detail. As we introduce our brands to international audiences, we have an opportunity to share something that goes beyond our products. A guest may walk into Saddle without knowing much about Emirati culture, but through the warmth of our welcome, the quality of our service, and the care behind every detail, I hope they leave having experienced a part of it. Our ambition is not simply to take an Emirati brand to the world, but to allow the world to experience Emirati hospitality through our brand.”

Launched in 2026, Cherryhouse is a specialty coffee roastery, artisan bakery, and all-day dining concept

Al Falasi’s ambitions for his homegrown brands, however, haven’t remained restricted to food concepts. Over the years, he has also overseen collaborations with global brands across luxury watches, automotive, beauty, and fragrance, including LVMH, Richard Mille, Sephora, KAYALI, Bentley, Nike, and Lululemon, strengthening Saddle’s positioning as a lifestyle-driven hospitality brand. “A strong hospitality brand becomes part of people’s lifestyles, interests, and everyday experiences. That creates opportunities to engage with different industries in ways that feel authentic and meaningful,” Al Falasi says.

He then emphasizes that partnering with name brands has little to do with the recognition that comes through their influence, and more to do with creative synergy. “It is the opportunity to bring together different perspectives, audiences, and creative ideas to deliver something distinctive. When two brands share an appreciation for quality, innovation, and customer experience, the possibilities become much more interesting. These collaborations also allow us to introduce Saddle to new communities and remain connected to the evolving interests of our customers.

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“However, I am very selective about partnerships. I do not believe in collaborating simply for visibility. Every collaboration should have a clear purpose, reflect the values of both brands, and ultimately offer something meaningful to the customer. The strongest partnerships are not built around two logos appearing together. They are built around two brands creating something neither could have achieved in quite the same way independently.”

With Saddle set to celebrate its tenth anniversary in 2027, Al Falasi sees the milestone as an opportunity to reflect on the brand’s journey while setting his sights on its next phase of international growth. “As we approach Saddle’s tenth anniversary in 2027, I feel an enormous sense of gratitude. Ten years represents countless decisions, challenges, lessons, and achievements. More importantly, it represents the dedication of our teams and the trust of our customers. But I do not see our tenth anniversary simply as a celebration of the past. I see it as a defining moment for the future of Saddle Group, an opportunity to build on our foundations, strengthen our international presence, and continue developing brands that can represent the UAE on a global stage.

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“As we look towards 2027, our international ambitions continue to evolve, with expansion opportunities across the Middle East, Europe, and the United States. However, I have always believed that growth must be supported by the right foundations. Expanding into new markets is important, but protecting the quality, culture, and consistency of our brands is even more Important. For me, success is not measured by how many locations we open, but by how consistently we deliver the experience and values that made people believe in us in the first place.”

And as Al Falasi looks towards the next decade of his entrepreneurial journey, he remains convinced that the foundations of lasting success lie not simply in business expansion, but in the people and relationships that make it possible. “Hospitality has taught me something that I believe applies equally to business and leadership: people may not always remember exactly what you offered them, but they will remember how you made them feel,” he says. “That belief has shaped the way I approach our customers, our teams, and the relationships we build. As Saddle Group has grown, I have increasingly recognised that my greatest responsibility is not simply to develop successful brands, but to build a culture where people share our values and believe in our vision. At the heart of every successful hospitality business are people. And I believe the same is true of every successful leader. For me, that will always remain the foundation of how we grow.”