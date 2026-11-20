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Dubai Future Foundation

Dubai Future Foundation has launched an indoor robotic delivery program, with plans to equip 100 buildings for the service by 2029.

Dubai Future Labs, an initiative of DFF, announced the Robots Indoor Logistics Program during Dubai Future Week 2026 in collaboration with eight delivery and logistics companies: talabat, Keeta, Deliveroo, Careem, Quiqup, EMX, Aramex and noon. The announcement followed the signing of a partnership agreement.

Under the program’s shared delivery model, human couriers will hand orders over to specialized robots for the final stretch of automated deliveries inside buildings. The robots will transport food, groceries, parcels and other goods directly to customers’ doors.

“Through the Robots Indoor Logistics Program, we are laying the foundations for a city-wide network of robot-ready buildings, starting with 100 buildings by 2029,” said Khalifa AlQama, Chief of Research, Development and Innovation at Dubai Future Foundation. “This first wave will establish a scalable model for automated deliveries across Dubai, advancing the Dubai Robotics and Automation Program’s vision by increasing the density of robots delivering meaningful impact across our city.”

“Our ambition is to put advanced technologies to practical use in ways that improve people’s lives, strengthen business productivity and create new opportunities for economic growth. By bringing robotic deliveries directly to customers’ doors, we are making autonomous services part of everyday urban life,” he added.

The program aims to make deliveries more efficient, reducing the time couriers spend in lobbies and elevators.