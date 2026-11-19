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Daniel Adedeji, founder and CEO, ATINUDA Agency

Dubai-based influencer marketing agency ATINUDA has launched ATINUDA Haus, a space where creators can connect, collaborate, discover brands and produce content while exploring potential commercial partnerships.

Held November 15 at a private villa in Dubai, the inaugural event brought together a group of creators for a multi-brand product showcase, content production, creator-development activities and an intimate dinner.

“Dubai has no shortage of creative talent. What I felt was missing was a place where that talent could come together, build real relationships and get closer to the brands,” said Daniel Adedeji, founder and CEO, ATINUDA Agency and creator, ATINUDA Haus. “We created ATINUDA Haus to be that space, where community, content and commercial opportunity can exist under one roof and content can be produced at scale.”

ATINUDA

The initiative comes as influencer marketing moves beyond one-off sponsored posts and product gifting. Brands are seeking longer-term relationships with creators, while creators are looking for opportunities that extend beyond exposure or free products.

ATINUDA Haus aims to bring those interests together through product discovery, content production, and collaboration. It also includes an affiliate-commerce pathway through Trybe, which gives creators access to brand programs and commission-based opportunities.

Following its inaugural edition, ATINUDA plans to develop further Haus experiences and explore longer-term collaborations with brands interested in connecting with creator communities in more interactive ways. It is now inviting brands, creators, and potential partners to participate in future editions.

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