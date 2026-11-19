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Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) has proposed adding 65 days of unpaid maternity leave on top of the 65 days new mothers currently receive, according to a consultation paper on amendments to its employment regulations.

Under current rules, the first 33 working days of maternity leave are fully paid, followed by 32 days at 50% pay.

The proposal would also raise paid paternity leave from five working days to 15, with an extra five working days of unpaid leave immediately afterward.

These allowances would apply during probation, but the paper says the pay arrangements “remain unavailable during the probationary period.”

Employers would have to cancel an employee’s work permit and employer-sponsored residency visa “as soon as reasonably practicable,” and no later than 30 days after termination, unless otherwise agreed in writing. If an employer fails to do so, employees could ask the registrar to cancel them.

A new section would protect employees from detriment, including dismissal, for asserting or indicating an intention to assert a right under the regulations, or for alleging in good faith that an employer breached one. Employees could apply to the court for a declaration and, where appropriate, compensation of up to two years of wages.

The amendments would also make explicit that employees are entitled to their daily wage while on holiday.

ADGM’s combined workforce across Al Maryah Island and Al Reem Island reached 49,027 in the first half of the year, up 34% year on year.