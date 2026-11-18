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Tawdheef × Zaheb 2026

Tawdheef × Zaheb 2026 opened its 20th edition at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, bringing together more than 100 public- and private-sector employers with Emirati graduates, jobseekers and professionals.

Held under the patronage of H.E. Sheikh Nahayan bin Mabarak Al Nahayan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, the three-day exhibition was officially inaugurated by H.E. Sheikh Nahayan and H.E. Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security for the UAE Government and Chairman of the UAE Cyber Security Council.

The event is promoting more than 1,000 job opportunities, alongside career guidance and direct access to recruitment teams. Exhibitors include Abu Dhabi Police, the Ministry of Defence, ADIB, FAB, Modon, ADNOC Technical Academy, NMDC Group, Etihad, Etisalat, and PwC.

At its stand, ADNOC Technical Academy is taking visitors through a recruitment process that begins with registering their interest and can lead to booking a test appointment.

“This year, we have transformed our stand into a complete 360-degree recruitment journey, where young Emiratis do more than learn about ADNOC Technical Academy (ATA),” said Dr. Saleh Hashem Al Hashmi, General Manager, ADNOC Technical Academy. “They take practical steps towards their future, from registration to booking a test appointment. We look forward to attracting outstanding and ambitious young Emiratis who are ready to take on responsibility and build lasting careers in this vital sector.”

PwC Middle East is also participating, highlighting its Watani program, which supports UAE nationals from early-career entry through to experienced roles with training and professional qualifications.

“With more than 250 Emiratis across our business today, we are proud of the progress we have made, but our ambition goes further,” said Khaled Bin Braik, UAE Country Senior Partner and Emiratisation Leader, PwC Middle East. “Our continued participation in leading career fairs such as Tawdheef x Zaheb reflects our commitment to connecting with the next generation of Emirati business leaders.”

The exhibition has supported more than 30,000 Emiratis in finding work or advancing their careers since its launch. At the 2025 event, 44% of exhibitors surveyed reported recruiting candidates directly on site.

Visitors can access one-to-one career counselling, CV and LinkedIn reviews, mock interviews and workshops. The exhibition also features an Entrepreneurship Zone and the Tawdheef Emirati Entrepreneurs Competition, organized with the Emirates Entrepreneurship Association. Four winners are scheduled to be recognized on November 19, with each receiving AED5,000 and an opportunity to present their venture.

“For many candidates, the most useful conversation is the one that explains what a job really involves and where it can lead,” said Fadi Harb, Events Director at inD, the event organizer. “After 20 editions, our focus is on making those meetings worthwhile, through direct access to hiring teams and practical guidance that visitors can use beyond the event.”

Tawdheef × Zaheb 2026 runs until November 19, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi. Entry is free for registered UAE nationals.

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