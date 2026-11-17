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Elie Saade and Ali Kandil, co-founders, FATKID

FATKID, an AI-native growth and operations company for restaurants, has partnered with Joud Cafe, the homegrown Abu Dhabi specialty coffee chain, to bring its AI agent, Adonis, into all 15 of the brand’s locations in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. The partnership is the next step in FATKID’s mission, making restaurants AI-native.

The deployment will introduce AI-supported workflows into Joud Cafe’s day-to-day operations, enabling Adonis to monitor business performance, identify operational issues and bring relevant information to the attention of store teams and managers.

The initiative marks a step towards integrating AI more directly into restaurant operations, beyond its existing applications in marketing, content creation and customer engagement.

The last industry to get its AI moment

While AI adoption across other industries has expanded to include software development, customer service, and workflow automation, its application within restaurant operations remains relatively limited. Restaurant groups typically rely on multiple disconnected systems spanning point-of-sale, inventory, reservations, delivery platforms, advertising, social media, and customer reviews.

Although these systems have digitized individual functions, managing information across them continues to require significant manual effort. Managers often need to switch between platforms to monitor performance, identify discrepancies and coordinate responses, taking time away from their teams and guests.

FATKID’s approach is to introduce an AI agent that operates across these existing systems, bringing relevant information together and helping restaurant teams respond to issues more efficiently.

What an AI-native restaurant looks like

An AI-native restaurant uses AI to connect and coordinate the systems already in place, rather than replacing existing software. By working across these platforms, an AI agent can monitor business activity, identify issues and provide relevant information to the teams responsible for addressing them. At Joud Cafe, Adonis will take on this role across all 15 locations, helping identify potential operational issues earlier and bringing them to the attention of the relevant team members. The deployment will work alongside Joud’s existing software, with managers retaining oversight and control over all operational decisions.

A deployment model built around existing restaurant operations

FATKID’s implementation process begins with its team working directly within a restaurant business to understand its existing operations, including shift management, daily processes and areas where operational gaps occur. This understanding is then translated into automated workflows through Adonis.

Each workflow initially operates with human approval before being allowed to run independently once it has been validated. This approach is intended to ensure that automation reflects the way each restaurant actually operates, rather than imposing generic processes on its teams.

Adonis has been developed through its ongoing application across FATKID’s restaurant portfolio. Across 45 brands and 114 locations in the UAE, the agent supports growth work including delivery optimization, menu engineering, campaign launches and advertising monitoring, review responses in the guest’s language and the brand’s tone of voice, performance reporting and sales monitoring.

Over the past six months, Adonis has produced 1,800 reports and 650 review responses. Its capabilities have also enabled one member of FATKID’s team to manage advertising for more than 30 brands. More than 50 operational tasks have been converted into automated workflows, each developed through direct experience working with restaurant businesses.

The impact of this growth work is also reflected in client performance. One Lebanese restaurant recorded a 44% increase in monthly sales and a 69% increase in orders since January 2026. A dessert brand more than doubled its delivery sales following two product launches, while a roastery operating two branches increased its Deliveroo sales by 3.6 times.

Growing restaurants, and now helping run them

Adonis was initially developed to support restaurant growth, with capabilities focused on marketing, delivery performance and brand management. Its deployment at Joud Cafe represents an expansion into the operational side of restaurant management, with the agent being introduced across every location in the group.

“Every industry is working out what AI means for it. For restaurants, it means an agent that knows how a restaurant actually runs,” said Elie Saade, CEO and Co-Founder of FATKID. “Restaurants are run by great people stretched across too many systems. Adonis takes the watching and the chasing off their plate, so managers can get back to the floor. AI models will keep getting cheaper and more alike. What lasts is knowing how a restaurant works, and we have built that into Adonis every single day. With Joud, he now helps run restaurants as well as grow them, in every store. That is what an AI-native restaurant looks like, and it is where this whole industry is going.”

“As we grow Joud, our responsibility as operators is to protect quality and consistently exceed our guests’ expectations,” said Ahmed Ghobash, Managing Director of Crave Restaurants, owner and operator of Joud Cafe. “Growing rapidly from two to 15 locations means maintaining those standards across more teams and more shifts, every day. FATKID understands that operating challenge. We are bringing in Adonis to help our teams spot issues early and give managers more time with their people and guests. I believe AI, adopted well, can help homegrown restaurant businesses like ours compete on a more level playing field with international franchises, while preserving the authentic hospitality that defines Joud.”

Joud Cafe is the first restaurant group to bring Adonis into its daily operations across every location. FATKID is expanding its engineering team as it prepares to extend the deployment model to additional restaurant groups across the UAE and the wider Gulf over the coming year.

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