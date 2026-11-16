The World is Doing More Business With Africa and the Middle East. It Should Be Learning from Them Too.

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The geography of global business is changing. However, the geography of the knowledge we use to teach it has been slower to follow. As new centers of business activity and innovation emerge, there is an opportunity for management education to draw more deeply on the experiences shaping these markets and bring those lessons into classrooms around the world.

Across Africa and the Middle East, businesses, governments and entrepreneurs are confronting some of the defining challenges of the global economy, from artificial intelligence and the energy transition to financial inclusion, economic diversification and new infrastructure.

How organizations respond to these challenges creates valuable lessons in strategy, leadership and decision-making, yet many of these experiences remain underrepresented in the cases and examples through which management is taught.

“Part of the reason is historical. For decades, Africa and the Middle East have often been framed as places where management ideas developed elsewhere are applied and adapted. There is nothing inherently wrong with that exchange; business has always learned across borders. But there is an equally important opportunity to capture the knowledge being generated within these regions and allow it to travel in the other direction,” suggests Professor Barry O’Mahony, Provost at Abu Dhabi University.

Professor Barry O’Mahony, Provost, Abu Dhabi University.

Some of the most valuable lessons for tomorrow’s business leaders may increasingly come from companies and institutions operating in cities such as Lagos, Nairobi, Abu Dhabi, Cairo and Kigali.

“We can already see this happening. Kenya’s mobile-money ecosystem demonstrated how financial services could leapfrog conventional banking infrastructure. By 2024, 82.3 percent of Kenyan adults were using mobile money. In Rwanda, the government’s partnership with Zipline created a national drone delivery system for medical supplies, demonstrating how emerging technology could help overcome infrastructure constraints.

Closer to home, Abu Dhabi is seeing organizations pursue large-scale transformations across areas such as artificial intelligence, clean energy and infrastructure, creating experiences that can offer lessons well beyond the UAE.” Professor Lite Nartey, Affiliate Professor of Strategy at INSEAD said.

These examples are very different, and that is precisely the point. There is no single African or Middle Eastern model of doing business. Instead, both regions are producing responses to challenges that have relevance far beyond their borders.

The scale of these relationships is already significant. Masdar, working with Africa50, has committed to mobilizing US$10 billion to target 10GW of clean-energy capacity in Africa by 2030. In Senegal, DP World is developing the US$1.2 billion Port of Ndayane in partnership with the government, a project described as the country’s largest single private investment.

But the significance goes beyond the capital being invested or infrastructure being built. As commercial and institutional ties between the two regions deepen, there is a growing body of cross-border experience that is itself worth studying.

“The opportunity is to turn these experiences into knowledge that others can use. A company may solve a difficult problem, an entrepreneur may find a new way to scale, or a government may develop an innovative policy. Unless that experience is documented, analyzed and shared, much of what was learned can remain within the organization or market where it happened,” Professor Nartey added.

This thinking is now informing the Africa-Middle East Case Collaborative, bringing together Abu Dhabi University, INSEAD, Lagos Business School, the American University in Cairo and ESCA Ecole de Management to identify and document experiences from both regions that can be translated into globally relevant business management cases.

In management education, a business case takes a real-world situation, often a challenge, decision or turning point faced by an organization or its leaders and turns it into a structured learning experience. Rather than simply being told what happened, students examine the circumstances, weigh different options and debate what they would have done.

“A well-developed case can therefore allow an experience in Lagos to be debated by students thousands of kilometers away. It can put them in the position of an executive in Abu Dhabi making a difficult strategic decision or ask them to understand why a policy intervention in Tunis succeeded or failed. In other words, cases allow experience to travel, Benjamin Stévenin, Co-Founder of Deans Insight says, who is supporting the collaborative.

The Africa-Middle East Case Collaborative will identify important but under-documented business and institutional experiences, connect academics with the people behind them, develop case-writing capabilities and explore new approaches to how those cases are taught.

“For Abu Dhabi University, the collaborative provides an opportunity to help identify and document experiences emerging from the UAE and the wider region and translate them into learning that can be shared with students, academics and future business leaders. It also creates a pathway for locally generated knowledge to contribute to a much wider global conversation about management, Professor O’Mahony explains.

He continues,” The objective is not simply to produce more cases carrying an ‘African’ or ‘Middle Eastern’ label. Ultimately, success will be measured by how many of these cases emerging from these regions travel into academics across the world. Imagine a professor in Boston choosing a Nigerian company to teach organizational, or executives in Singapore examining Abu Dhabi’s transformation.”

Businesses, entrepreneurs and institutions across both regions are already producing ideas, successes and experiences that offer valuable management lessons. The opportunity now is to ensure those lessons travel.