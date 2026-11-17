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GymNation has partnered with Entrepreneur Middle East for ‘The First Rep’, an incubator program designed to support emerging businesses and entrepreneurs across the fitness, wellness, health and technology sectors in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Thailand.

As the initiative’s official partner, Entrepreneur Middle East will leverage its regional media platform and network of entrepreneurs, business leaders and investors to support the program’s mission of identifying and nurturing promising startups within the health and fitness ecosystem.

The First Rep forms one of three pillars of the newly established GymNation Foundation, which also encompasses initiatives dedicated to charitable causes, community development and athlete support. The incubator, backed by an AED1 million investment pool, seeks to bridge the gap between innovative business ideas and the funding, industry connections and practical resources required to bring them to market.

Through the program, successful applicants will have the opportunity to pitch directly to GymNation’s founders and secure investment, alongside hands-on business development support to launch and scale their ventures.

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A key feature of the initiative is access to GymNation’s community of more than 200,000 members across the GCC, offering participating startups the opportunity to research, test and refine their products and services among an established fitness audience. This approach aims to provide entrepreneurs with real-world market validation and customer feedback, distinguishing the incubator from conventional early-stage funding programs.

Applications are free and open to entrepreneurs and early-stage businesses at various stages of development, from initial ideas and prototypes to ventures already pursuing expansion. Areas of interest include training innovations, recovery, nutrition, mental wellbeing, sports technology, wearable devices, member experience and digital health.

The application process comprises four stages, beginning with an online submission outlining the proposed business idea and the problem it aims to solve. Applications will be reviewed by the GymNation team following the February 2027 deadline, with shortlisted founders invited to pitch directly to GymNation’s leadership later in 2027. Selected businesses will subsequently receive direct funding and hands-on support.

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“There are founders across this region with genuinely good ideas about health and fitness who will never get in front of an investor, because they don’t have the network,” said Loren Holland, Founder and CEO of GymNation. “The First Rep is us opening the door. Pitch us directly, and if it’s good, we’ll write the cheque, roll our sleeves up, and put it in front of over 200,000 members who’ll tell you the truth about it.”

The wider GymNation Foundation also includes a Community Support program, which provides financial contributions, promotional opportunities and access to GymNation’s member network for charitable organizations, as well as an Athlete Program offering training, coaching and financial assistance to aspiring athletes facing financial barriers and athletes of determination.

Through its collaboration with Entrepreneur Middle East, The First Rep aims to create stronger connections between emerging founders and the regional entrepreneurship ecosystem, while encouraging innovation and supporting the development of new businesses within the fitness, health and wellness industries.

Applications for The First Rep are currently open and will close in February 2027.

For more information or to apply, visit gymnation.com/foundation.