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WOW!HR GLOBAL 2026

Dave Ulrich, Rensis Likert Professor at the Ross School of Business, University of Michigan, and one of the world’s most influential thinkers in modern HR, will lead an exclusive, closed-door session at WOW!HR GLOBAL 2026 in Dubai.

On November 20, the session will bring together a select group of HR and business leaders to challenge ideas, exchange perspectives and discuss questions shaping the future of organizations. Participation will be limited.

WOW!HR GLOBAL 2026 will take place from November 18-21.

The conversation will explore how AI is redefining the role of HR, what businesses will expect from HR leaders in the years ahead, how leadership should evolve in a world of constant transformation, and what will define the next generation of people strategy.

Participants will have the opportunity to ask Ulrich questions directly, exchange ideas with senior leaders, and challenge their own assumptions about the future of HR and business.

Details about the closed-door session and participation options are available at wowhr.global.

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