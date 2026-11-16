Nominate Your HR Project for the WOW!HR GCC Award 2026

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WOW!HR GCC Award

Across the GCC, companies are investing heavily in talent, leadership, employee experience, digital transformation, learning and new ways of working. Many of these initiatives create real business impact but remain known only inside the organization. The WOW!HR GCC Award is designed to change that, inviting companies that have implemented a project, achieved measurable results and are ready to share what worked with the wider professional community.

What sets the award apart is how winners are chosen. WOW!HR GCC is the only award where the nominees themselves and registered event participants take part in the voting, meaning the outcome is decided by the professional community rather than behind closed doors by the organizers or a jury. “Transparency is a key principle of the award,” the organizers say, and once voting closes, the full results will be published on the WOW!HR website, so everyone can see how the votes were cast and who voted for whom.

Organizers stress that the value of taking part does not depend on winning. Nominees get the chance to present their case on stage in Dubai, structure their project for an international business audience, receive professional video and content exposure, and be featured in WOW!HR communications and publications. They can also benchmark their approach against other companies and markets, strengthen their employer brand and team recognition, and build relationships with HR leaders, business decision-makers and international peers. “Winning amplifies that visibility, but it is not where the value starts,” the organizers note.

Participation also offers a way to turn an internal achievement into an external reputation asset. A successful HR project, presented in the right context, can become evidence of a company’s leadership in people management, a strong employer-brand story and a credible case for clients, employees, candidates and the wider market. At the same time, teams see how other organizations tackle similar challenges, which helps them understand where their own approach already leads the market and where the next opportunity for development may lie.

Projects eligible to take part span complex HR transformation and employer branding, learning and employee development, performance, motivation and recognition, and HR automation, digitalization and HR technology. Companies do not need to begin with a perfect award presentation. They can start by sharing a short description of their project, and the WOW!HR team will help assess the fit, identify the relevant category and structure the case for the international stage.

Since 2015, WOW!HR has grown into an international award platform that brings together leading companies and HR teams from different markets, with major global and regional brands presenting their people-management projects over the years. In 2026, companies already participating in the WOW!HR GCC Award include Tabby, Yango Group and Group-IB. New entrants can join them on the same stage in Dubai, presenting to an international professional audience and becoming part of the conversation shaping the future of people and business in the GCC.

Companies interested in nominating a project can submit a short description of their initiative to the WOW!HR team.

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