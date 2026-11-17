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The Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) has announced plans to reduce the time required for businesses to become operational after obtaining an economic license by an average of 53% across five priority sectors.

The initiative focuses on education, food and beverage, beauty and wellness, healthcare, and industrial activities, with the aim of simplifying regulatory procedures, accelerating market entry, and improving the ease of doing business in the emirate.

Under the proposed changes, ADDED is targeting an average 53% reduction in the time required to begin operations, alongside a 31% reduction in procedural steps and 77% fewer platforms for businesses to navigate.

The targeted reductions in operational setup time vary by sector, with education expected to see the largest improvement at 77%, followed by healthcare at 63%, food and beverage at 54%, beauty and wellness at 39%, and industrial activities at 34%.

The reforms are intended to enable businesses to begin operations, generate revenue, and create employment opportunities sooner while maintaining regulatory oversight and compliance requirements.

Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of ADDED, said: “Over the past few years, Abu Dhabi has established itself as a magnet for global talent, high value enterprises, and quality investments. This reflects the confidence businesses place in our economy, the strength of our institutions and the certainty we provide for long-term decisions. Our responsibility is to build on that confidence by making it easier for businesses to establish, operate and grow, with a government that is responsive to their needs and committed to removing unnecessary barriers.

‘’Our commitment is to create the conditions for homegrown businesses to scale, national enterprises to expand globally and international institutions to establish a lasting presence. We will continue to simplify processes while upholding the regulatory standards and institutional trust that businesses depend on. This is how we turn economic opportunity into productive activity and strengthen Abu Dhabi’s position in the global economy.”

The initiative involves coordination among 16 local and federal government entities, including ADDED, the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge, Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, Department of Municipalities and Transport, Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, and Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, among others.

The changes are also expected to increase the proportion of businesses eligible to begin operations immediately after receiving an economic license.

In 2025, approximately 51.6% of new economic licenses were issued immediately without requiring additional approvals from other government entities.

According to ADDED, applying the proposed improvements to 2025 licensing data suggests that the proportion of businesses potentially eligible for immediate operations could increase to 67%, subject to implementation and applicable regulatory requirements.

As the reforms are progressively introduced, ADDED will monitor actual business establishment timelines and assess their impact on companies and investors.

The initiative forms part of Abu Dhabi’s broader efforts to strengthen its business environment, attract investment, and support economic diversification by reducing administrative barriers to establishing and operating businesses.

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