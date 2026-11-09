Abu Dhabi’s Real Estate Deals Reach AED171.26 Billion in First Nine Months of 2026

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The value of Abu Dhabi real estate transactions rose 76.1% year over year to AED171.26 billion in the first nine months of 2026, according to the Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre (ADREC).

The number of transactions increased 32.8% to 38,483, up from 28,977 deals worth AED97.19 billion in the same period of 2025.

Property sales drove the increase. Sales value more than doubled to AED119.33 billion from AED58.2 billion a year earlier, while the number of sales, the main contributor to growth, rose 49.2% to 23,749.

Mortgage transactions also rose 13.2% to 14,390, while their value increased 30.2% to AED45.92 billion.

Al Reem Island recorded the highest transaction value at AED29.86 billion, followed by Al Hudayriyat Island at AED28.62 billion, Al Saadiyat Island at AED18.69 billion, Yas Island at AED13.4 billion and Zayed City at AED5.36 billion.

Those five districts, along with Khalifa City, are projected to account for 77% of new real estate supply through 2030, according to ADREC.

“The scale of investment shows how many people and businesses are making a long-term commitment to Abu Dhabi,” said Rashed Al Omaira, Director-General of ADREC. “That commitment extends well beyond the transaction itself. Buyers expect projects to be delivered, businesses need space to grow, and residents want communities that work well over time.”

Meanwhile, foreign investment in Abu Dhabi’s designated investment zones rose 131% from a year earlier to AED86.11 billion, accounting for 81% of total investment value in those zones.

Across the emirate, foreign direct investment by nonresident individuals reached AED17.22 billion in the first nine months of 2026, more than double the AED8.2 billion recorded in all of 2025. The investment came from people of 121 nationalities, with the United Kingdom, China, Russia, the United States, France and Germany leading by value.

Other transaction categories also recorded growth, including the number of property gifts, which rose 145% to 76, while their value increased 389% to AED440 million. Musataha and long-lease transactions fell 18.7% to 268, while their value rose 52.9% to AED5.57 billion.

ADREC registered 54 new developments and issued 3,677 licenses to real estate professionals in the first nine months of the year. The number of licenses rose 32% from the same period in 2025.

Abu Dhabi climbed eight places to 33rd globally in JLL’s 2026 Global Real Estate Transparency Index, the largest gain among the markets assessed. The emirate moved into the index’s “transparent” tier and ranked second in the Middle East and North Africa.

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