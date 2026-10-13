Ohana Development Announces Erling Haaland as Homeowner at Manchester City Yas Residences

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Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has been announced as the owner of a five-bedroom villa at Manchester City Yas Residences by Ohana in Abu Dhabi, according to Ohana Development, a UAE-based luxury real estate developer.

Haaland shared the news in a video appearance during the project’s second-phase launch at Etihad Arena, where former Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was named its official brand ambassador.

More than 4,000 guests attended the event, including government officials, brokers, industry partners, and Haaland’s father, Manchester City legend Alfie Haaland, who also collected the keys to his own home in the community.

“The response to our first phase demonstrated the confidence buyers place in Abu Dhabi and in our vision for Manchester City Yas Residences by Ohana,” Husein Salem, CEO of Ohana Development, said. “Phase 2 builds on that momentum, offering more families and investors the opportunity to become part of a development that brings together unique homes, sport and wellbeing amenities in Abu Dhabi, one of the world’s most appealing cities.”

Located along Yas Canal, adjacent to Yas Island, the world’s first Manchester City-branded residential community spans 1.67 million square meters and will include more than 2,000 residences. Construction has begun, with phased delivery scheduled by 2029.

Ohana Development will open sales for the second phase on October 19, 2026, offering two- and three-bedroom townhouses, duplex villas, and four- and five-bedroom villas. Homes range from 1,938 to 4,887 square feet, with two-bedroom townhouses priced at an average of AED3.75 million.

The planned Manchester City Park and Manchester City Sports Clubhouse will connect nine neighborhood parks through shaded walkways, pedestrian-friendly streets and green corridors.

Family amenities will include children’s play areas, barbecue stations, shaded dining and seating areas, a central lawn, a food hub, a pavilion, event spaces and an outdoor screen with stepped seating.

Sports facilities will include football pitches, tennis and basketball courts, outdoor fitness equipment, cycling and jogging routes, a skate park, a parkour park, climbing walls, and karting and bike arenas.

Other planned amenities include a Manchester City training academy, fitness and recovery facilities, a canal-front promenade, City Lounge and City Café.

The developer said the project’s first phase sold out within 72 hours in the first quarter of 2026.

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