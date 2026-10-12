DIEZ Expands Oraseya Capital Fund to AED1 Billion, Raises Investment Limit

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Image courtesy Oraseya Capital

The Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ) has doubled the venture capital fund managed by its investment arm, Oraseya Capital, from AED500 million to AED1 billion to support companies with global growth potential.

DIEZ also raised the fund’s maximum investment per company from US$3 million to US$6 million, equivalent to about AED22 million, allowing it to participate in larger funding rounds.

The expanded mandate includes investments beyond Series B while retaining support for early-stage startups. Its geographic scope will extend beyond companies directly linked to the UAE to include global businesses of strategic relevance to the country.

“Expanding the fund’s capacity strengthens the ecosystem around promising companies, providing them with the capital, expertise and opportunities they need to grow from Dubai into regional and global markets,” H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of DIEZ, said.

Launched in November 2023, Oraseya Capital has 66 active companies in its portfolio and makes an average of 25 investments annually. It has completed eight cohorts of its SANDBOX program, which provides selected companies with US$150,000 in investment.

According to DIEZ, annual recurring revenue across portfolio companies has increased from about US$180 million at the time of investment to US$387 million, including US$140 million generated in the UAE. Portfolio companies have raised a combined US$1.1 billion.

The fund places a strategic priority on emerging technologies, including healthcare and longevity, fintech, digital assets, and artificial intelligence.

Venture capital data platform MAGNiTT ranked Oraseya Capital as the UAE’s most active investor by deal count in 2024, 2025, and the first half of 2026. In the first half of 2026, it also led the UAE in early-stage investment activity and ranked second across the Middle East and North Africa in both categories.

The fund was also named Venture Capital Firm of the Year at the Entrepreneur Middle East Awards 2025.

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