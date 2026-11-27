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WOW!HR GLOBAL

HR and business leaders from 17 countries gathered in Dubai for WOW!HR Global to discuss how companies are responding to economic shifts, using AI in workforce decisions, and translating HR transformation into business results.

Organized by WOW GROUP as a side event of MegaCampus, the program ran from November 18-21, 2026, with the main conference held on November 18 at Arjaan by Rotana Dubai Media City.

Under the theme “HR Evolution: Data, People, AI,” the conference examined how organizations are adapting to AI, which decisions remain the responsibility of leaders, and how the HR function is changing. Participants also compared experiences across markets and shared company projects covering recruitment, talent development, and performance management.

Speakers included UK-based leadership coach and NYOC founder Chet Hirani, Aizhan Kakenova of Kazakhstan’s NAC Kazatomprom JSC, and Leah Yohans, chief of staff at UAE-based AHOY.

Entrepreneur Middle East was the event’s lead media partner, and Viktoria Walkowiak of Entrepreneur UK moderated the conference.

WOW!HR GLOBAL

Goar Ananyan, founder and CEO of WOW GROUP, moderated a closed-door session with Dave Ulrich, a Rensis Likert Professor at the Ross School of Business, University of Michigan, widely regarded as the father of modern HR. The session was reserved for Platinum participants and brought together HR leaders from 11 countries.

“Today’s event brought together an international community to discuss HR transformation and share real business cases,” Ananyan said. “This exchange matters because companies in different countries face many of the same challenges, yet often approach them differently.”

“We also celebrated the first WOW!HR winner in the GCC—an important first step for our awards in this market. Our goal is to build on this beginning, giving companies across the region a platform to share their experience, learn from one another and gain international recognition for projects that deliver real results,” she added.

SoftTeco, an AI-native software development company, has been recognized as the first WOW!HR Award winner in the GCC, with its project “How SoftTeco replaced 70% of status meetings with one screen”, powered by Itelgie.

The other nominees were Honeywell, with “The sales performance process,” and Wego, with “From hiring desk to hiring engine: Wego’s recruitment rebuilt to scale.”

WOW!HR GLOBAL

The program also included mentoring sessions, visits to DMCC and an international company, and a sailing regatta for networking opportunities.

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