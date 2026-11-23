You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Megacampus Dubai

Megacampus Dubai 2026, the world’s largest business camp, brought together 8,000 entrepreneurs from 102 countries for a five-day program held November 18–22.

Held with the support of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, the event included talks at Coca-Cola Arena and sessions on marketing, human resources and business growth. It was the second Megacampus event in Dubai, following its 2024 edition, which set a Guinness World Record for the largest attendance at an entrepreneurship conference.

Academy Award-winning director James Cameron, whose work includes Avatar, Titanic and The Terminator, was among the event’s highlights. In a virtual conversation, he discussed how ambitious ideas become reality, the role of technology in storytelling and how artificial intelligence could shape the future of filmmaking.

Other speakers included Jordan Belfort, the former stockbroker whose memoir inspired The Wolf of Wall Street; Robert Greene, author of The 48 Laws of Power; Dave Ulrich, widely regarded as the father of modern HR; neuroscientist Tali Sharot; and Javier Mendez, a legendary UFC coach behind champions Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev.

The program opened with three separate tracks: Marketing Campus, HR Campus, and Founders Campus. Sessions covered the use of AI in marketing, building teams, raising capital and expanding into international markets.

RELATED: Abu Dhabi Finance Week Announces Largest-Ever Partner-Led Program for 2026