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Qatar Development Bank, SC Ventures

Qatar Development Bank (QDB) and SCV Master Holding Company Pte. Ltd. (SC Ventures), Standard Chartered’s venture-building and investment arm, have signed an agreement to explore opportunities for fintech innovation and venture development in Qatar.

The memorandum of understanding, signed at the Singapore FinTech Festival 2026, combines QDB’s local market knowledge and ecosystem access with SC Ventures’ venture-building expertise and global network, aiming to develop ventures that could expand into international markets.

The agreement was signed by Abdulrahman Bin Hesham Al-Sowaidi, CEO, QDB and Chairman, Qatar FinTech Hub, and Alex Manson, CEO, SC Ventures.

Initial areas of focus include fintech infrastructure, digital banking, wealth technology, digital assets and insurance technology. The agreement also covers validating concepts, advancing proofs of concept and pilot programs, and identifying potential funding, commercialization, and launch pathways.

“At Qatar Development Bank, we remain committed to creating an enabling environment where promising ideas can translate into commercially viable solutions that address market needs and unlock new opportunities for growth,” said Abdulrahman Bin Hesham Al-Sowaidi, Chief Executive Officer of Qatar Development Bank and Chairman of the Qatar FinTech Hub. “Our collaboration with SC Ventures reflects this ambition, bringing global expertise closer to Qatar’s financial ecosystem and exploring new avenues to strengthen local capabilities, attract international innovators, and advance our national economic diversification objectives.”

Qatar FinTech Hub’s ecosystem has included 88 fintech companies with a presence in more than 32 countries since 2020, while SC Ventures has a portfolio of more than 30 ventures.

“We see an opportunity to connect the needs of Qatari institutions with global expertise, ideas and capabilities across our network, helping create solutions with meaningful local and international impact,” Alex Manson, CEO of SC Ventures, said. “This MoU provides a strong foundation for collaboration with financial institutions, regulators, startups and other partners as we support innovation and growth across Qatar’s ecosystem.”

The agreement also allows the partners to explore bringing selected SC Ventures companies to Qatar and holding events and mentorship programs to connect them with local institutions, investors and entrepreneurs.

