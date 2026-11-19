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Workers across North America are under strain, and the organizations employing them are not responding effectively. In the United States, according to the American Psychological Association’s 2026 Work in America survey, 48% of workers typically feel tense or stressed during the workday, and 37% say their work environment negatively affects their mental health, up from 32% in 2025. The same survey found that workers with high psychological capital were far less likely to report a negative mental health impact from their workplace (24% versus 47%), far more likely to describe their workplace as healthy (95% versus 63%), and far less likely to plan to leave (19% versus 51%). The pattern is not unique to one country. The internal resource matters more than the external tool.

The financial consequences are measurable. According to Gallup’s 2026 State of the Global Workplace, global employee engagement declined for a second year in 2025, reaching its lowest level since 2020. Low engagement is estimated to cost the world economy $10 trillion in lost productivity, equivalent to 9% of global GDP. The tools are not the problem. The operating model is.

The pattern repeats in how companies try to fix underperformance. According to Forbes, reporting on The Grossman Group’s 2026 research, 25% of organizational change initiatives fail outright, and around 50% of employees experience increased burnout, heavier workloads, and higher turnover as a result. The same research found that 83% of business leaders say they are navigating more major changes now than in the past. The change is constant. The human cost is not being addressed.

Barbara A. M. Romanow has spent decades running and studying businesses across sectors that have little in common on paper: health and wellness, consulting, philanthropy, automotive detailing. She is the co-founder of Community Life Projects and the global director of BAMR, where she develops wellness lifestyle concepts. She uses the same methodology in every company she runs. “Business building is three-dimensional,” she says. “It is not linear. There are twists, turns, curves, and hills.”

The problem Romanow describes is not a lack of effort or intelligence. It is a failure to see the organization as a connected human system. A company can have a strong strategy, a capable team, and a clear market opportunity, and still underperform because the energy inside the building is misaligned. “A person can come in with a strong business plan, but that is only one layer of success,” she says. “If you do not have relationship-building within your business, you get what I call easy come, easy go.”

The conventional response to lagging performance is to buy a new tool, restructure a department, or push harder on targets. Romanow argues that these interventions fail because they treat symptoms rather than the underlying pattern. A team that is not in sync will not become aligned because it has a new project management platform. A leader who manages through anxiety will not create a calm, focused workplace by announcing a wellness initiative. The energy has to change first, and that change starts at the top. “Usually, the first thing you notice is a change in the energy inside the business and among the people,” she says. “The next thing you see is a decrease in the numbers.”

The problem compounds because the people setting the tone are often the least aware of it. “People cannot just be taught this academically,” Romanow says. “These things have to be taught by example. The people running the departments have to lead by a good example, and the only way they do that is if they are getting good results themselves.”

This is not a soft argument. It is a practical one. Romanow’s approach with struggling companies is to take an equity stake, restructure the business, train and groom the team, and then return the shares and continue as a consultant. The model aligns her incentives with the client’s outcome. She is not selling a workshop. She is betting on whether the alignment can be fixed. She says two of the businesses she took on 24 months ago have grown 126% in the last 12 months.

The path forward requires leaders to do something that feels counterintuitive in a performance-driven environment: slow down long enough to look at the human system. That means asking whether the team is working toward a shared goal or simply working. It means examining whether the leader’s own stress is setting the emotional temperature of the office. It means building relationships with customers, suppliers, and employees that are strong enough to survive pressure. “If people could work on their people skills, they would make more money, and the businesses would make more money,” she says. “Everybody wants to be part of the winning team.”

The alternative is a continuation of the current pattern. Companies will keep buying wellness platforms while burnout rises. They will keep restructuring while engagement stagnates. They will keep treating the spreadsheet as the source of the problem when the problem is in the room. The businesses that understand this will build something more durable: a workplace where people are aligned, energy flows toward the work, and the numbers follow. The ones that do not will keep wondering why the plan looked good on paper and failed in practice.