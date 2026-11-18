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BNC Media Group

Entrepreneur Middle East has opened nominations for the Entrepreneur Middle East Leadership Awards 2026, which will recognize winners across 42 categories at a gala dinner at Sofitel Dubai The Palm on December 16, 2026.

“For more than a decade, these awards have celebrated the region’s most adaptable businesses. This year, we are widening the lens. Leadership today is about vision, impact and the ability to guide people through change, and the Entrepreneur Middle East Leadership Awards will recognize all of it. We look forward to honoring the leaders shaping the region’s entrepreneurial ecosystem,” said Wissam Younane, co-founder and CEO, BNC Media Group.

The 14 individual leadership awards are Entrepreneur of the Year, Young Leader of the Year, Woman Leader of the Year, Visionary of the Year, Innovator of the Year, Disruptor of the Year, Philanthropic Leader of the Year, Industry Icon Award, Rising Star of the Year, Lifetime Achievement, Real Estate Broker of the Year, Automotive Leader of the Year, CEO of the Year and Public Influence Award.

The 17 business and organizational awards are Startup of the Year, Scale-up of the Year, SME of the Year, Digital Bank of the Year, Bank of the Year, SME Bank of the Year, Family Business of the Year, Corporate Leadership Excellence Award, Government Leadership in Business Award, Leadership in Sustainability, Leadership in Diversity & Inclusion, Fastest Growing Company of the Year, Digital Transformation Leader of the Year, Enterprise Technology Leader of the Year, Freezone of the Year, Accelerator of the Year and Venture Capital Firm of the Year.

The 11 sector-specific awards are Tech Leader of the Year, Financial Institution of the Year, Fintech Leader of the Year, HealthTech Leader of the Year, Real Estate Leader of the Year, F&B Leader of the Year, Retail Leader of the Year, Logistics & Supply Chain Leader of the Year, Travel & Hospitality Leader of the Year, Luxury Media Agency of the Year and Education Leader of the Year.

Nominations are submitted through an online form on the awards website, ent-awards.com, where all requested fields must be completed.

Winners will be announced at the Entrepreneur Middle East Leadership Awards Gala Dinner.

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