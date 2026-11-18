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Image courtesy Mentix

UTOPIA, a Doha-based venture platform backing early-stage founders, has invested in Mentix, a live surgical and endoscopic mentorship platform that connects clinicians with credentialed experts for remote guidance, structured assessments, and competency tracking.

Mentix, co-built with The Utopia Studio, part of the UTOPIA platform, works with hospitals’ existing video hardware, allowing experts worldwide to guide surgeons through live procedures without being in the same operating room. The platform matches clinicians with experts according to the procedure.

Experts can also lead moderated broadcasts for groups of clinicians through Mentix TV or review recorded cases within 48 hours. Mentix estimates that a live session costs up to 85% less than flying a proctor to a hospital.

Each session is scored against one of 21 procedure-specific assessment frameworks. Clinicians receive feedback and next steps, while the platform builds a record of their competency over time. Medical device manufacturers can fund training through prepaid session credits and receive outcome data on the clinicians they train.

Founded in 2025 by Dr. Amyn Haji of King’s College Hospital, Mentix began commercial operations in 2026 and has completed its first paid mentorship program with a global endoscopy device manufacturer. Its expert network spans 22 countries across five continents.

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