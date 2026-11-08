Qatar’s AI Market Projected to Exceed US$2 Billion by 2030, Strategy& Reports

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Qatar’s artificial intelligence (AI) market is projected to exceed US$2 billion by 2030, with annual growth of more than 25%, according to new analysis by Strategy& Middle East.

The report identifies four key segments driving this growth: AI platforms (US$700 million), AI products (US$500 million), AI professional services (US$400 million), and AI infrastructure (US$400 million).

Beyond domestic market growth, the analysis highlights opportunities for Qatar to develop AI products, intellectual property, and technology services for export across the Gulf, particularly in sovereign AI, Arabic-language applications, and industry-specific solutions for energy, financial services, healthcare, and logistics.

“Qatar does not need to own every layer of the AI value chain to compete. The opportunity is to build where it has a genuine advantage, particularly sovereign AI and expertise in priority industries,” said Hani Zein, Partner at Strategy& Middle East.

The report also identifies opportunities for infrastructure investment, estimating that Qatar’s colocation market will require approximately 120 megawatts of utilized IT power capacity by 2030. As of July 2026, publicly announced developments fell approximately 20% short of projected requirements.

Strategy& recommends strengthening collaboration between government institutions, technology companies, researchers, and infrastructure providers, while prioritizing commercially scalable AI solutions with clear intellectual property ownership and regional expansion potential.

“Qatar has an opportunity to create strong economic value from AI, but that value will increasingly be determined by what its technology companies can commercialize,” said Chady Smayra, Partner at Strategy& Middle East.

The analysis identifies Qatar’s existing technology infrastructure and regional business networks, including those of Ooredoo, as potential channels for expanding locally developed AI solutions into international markets.