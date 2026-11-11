Creators HQ and YouTube to Launch MENA’s First YouTube Shopping Incubator

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

shutterstock

Creators HQ, the first dedicated creators’ hub in the UAE and the Middle East, and YouTube have announced plans to launch the first regional incubator to help content creators across the Middle East and North Africa grow their revenue through YouTube Shopping.

YouTube plans to train more than 1,000 creators over the next two years through masterclasses on how to use its shopping tools to monetize their content. The training will run through YouTube Academy, which has trained more than 5,000 creators since launching in 2025.

“Today’s masterclass is an extension of our joint efforts with CreatorsHQ to empower the next generation of storytellers from across the region, ensuring more creators have the tools and capabilities to turn their passion into a thriving, long-term career on YouTube,” said Javid Aslanov, Head of YouTube in the MENA.

The incubator follows the rollout of YouTube’s Shopping Affiliate Program in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt. The program lets eligible creators tag products in videos, Shorts and livestreams and earn commissions when viewers buy through those tags. Amazon is the program’s first affiliate partner in the region.

The initiative will also feature a YouTube Shopping showcase at the fifth 1 Billion Followers Summit. The UAE Government Media Office will hold the event Jan. 8-10, 2027, at Jumeirah Emirates Towers, Dubai International Financial Centre and the Museum of the Future under the theme “Content for Good.”

“This collaboration reflects Creators HQ’s commitment to building strategic relations with leading global platforms, providing regional creators with new tools and solutions to scale their business, leverage the rapid shifts in the digital economy and unlock broader avenues for sustainable growth and monetization,” said Alia Al Hammadi, Vice Chairperson of the UAE Government Media Office and Deputy CEO of the 1 Billion Followers Summit.

RELATED: The Wait Is Over: Creators HQ and Amazon Ads Unveil Inaugural Amazon Creators Foundry Cohort and Its Benefits