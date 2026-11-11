GITEX Global to Debut World RobotiX with Humanoids, Exoskeletons and Industrial Robots in Dubai

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GITEX World RobotiX, a new launch event at GITEX Global, will take place December 8 to 11, 2026 at Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City Dubai.

GITEX Global 2026, the 46th edition, opens with the GITEX Summit on December 7 at Dubai World Trade Centre, followed by the four-day expo at Expo City Dubai alongside Expand North Star, its startup and investor event. Organizers expect more than 6,000 exhibitors and attendees from 180 countries.



GITEX World RobotiX will showcase how robots that perceive, reason and act in the physical world are being applied in manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, hospitality and smart infrastructure.

Unitree, which holds a 31% global share of the humanoid market, will lead participation. Other headliners include UBTECH, whose humanoids are deployed in car factories and being tested by Airbus; AiMOGA, Chery Auto’s embodied AI robotics brand; DEEP Robotics, a quadruped specialist; and UAE-based Micropolis Robotics, which supplies autonomous patrol robots to Dubai Police.

Chinese embodied intelligence company Lumos Robotics will debut its MOS 2 in the Middle East, a wheeled “AI Worker” with dual arms that can handle payloads of up to 50kg and operate for more than eight hours. The company says its first-generation MOS robots completed over 1,000 hours of failure-free operation at Mitsubishi Electric’s Changshu factory. It will also present NIX S3, which will perform a live dance routine.

UAE-based Mangobot will present autonomous general-purpose and patrol robots, multilingual robot receptionists and live performances, with wearable exoskeletons available for visitors to try. Lootah Robotics will show humanoid, quadruped, service, cleaning and telepresence robots from manufacturers including Unitree, AGIBOT, Pudu Robotics, UBTECH and EngineAI.

Raydiculous, from the Chengdu Humanoid Robot Innovation Centre, will make its regional debut with the TP01 humanoid, which communicates in English and Arabic, and DINOBOT, which it describes as the world’s first intelligent bipedal walking bionic dinosaur. China’s Light Origins will give the first public showing of its bunny-shaped robot.

On the technology side, JWIPC will launch robotic controllers built on NVIDIA’s Thor module, Songying Technology will demonstrate its ORCA OS and ORCA Lab development tools, and Vecow will unveil rugged edge AI platforms and introduce its UAE team. Education company Besomi will run a live Robotics & AI Lab using the Arduino VENTUNO platform, developed with Qualcomm.