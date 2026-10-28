YouTube Expands Shopping Affiliate Program to UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt

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YouTube has launched its Shopping affiliate program in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt, allowing eligible creators to earn commissions by tagging products directly in their content.

The first phase launches with Amazon as an affiliate partner, with more retailers expected to join.

“Launching YouTube Shopping in Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Egypt opens a massive new chapter for the creator economy, giving creators another, practical way to build their businesses, while offering brands a way to connect with highly engaged audiences,” said Javid Aslanov, Head of YouTube in the Middle East and North Africa. “Our affiliate partnership with Amazon helps connect businesses of all sizes with customers at the exact moment they’re looking for recommendations.”

Eligible creators in the YouTube Partner Program with at least 500 subscribers can tag products in videos, Shorts and livestreams to earn commissions on purchases from viewers globally. Viewers can click the tags to reach a retailer’s checkout.

The program uses Google AI to identify products in videos and suggest tags. Viewers watching on televisions can also scan an on-screen QR code with their phones to complete purchases.

YouTube said more than 40 million logged-in users across Egypt, Algeria, Morocco, Saudi Arabia and the UAE made shopping-related searches on the platform in June 2026.

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