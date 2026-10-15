UAE Launches Program to Train Content Creators on Water Sustainability

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The UAE’s National Media Authority has launched a program to train 50 citizens and residents to produce digital content raising awareness of water issues and the country’s efforts in sustainability, innovation and international cooperation.

Applications for the Blue Content Creators Program are open until October 30 to people aged 18 to 35 who are interested in content creation, media, water, the environment or sustainability.

The initiative comes ahead of the 2026 United Nations Water Conference, which the UAE will co-host with Senegal in Abu Dhabi from December 8-10. It aims to empower young people to tell stories highlighting the links between water, human health, food, energy, and development, while promoting cooperation to preserve water resources for future generations.

“The decisions we make today about water will shape the world inherited by future generations. It is essential that young people’s voices and ideas help guide these decisions,” Abdulla Ahmed Balalaa, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Energy and Sustainability, said. “Through the Blue Content Creators Program, we invite young people and content creators to highlight water issues by producing creative and innovative content that raises public awareness of the importance of water and the sustainability of its resources.”

The program includes three weeks of training in November on water issues, storytelling, video production, digital publishing strategies, and the use of artificial intelligence tools in content creation. Participants will then produce content related to the conference in December.

The National Media Authority launched the program in partnership with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Federal Youth Authority, in collaboration with the New Media Academy.

Applications will be assessed based on eligibility, skills, and motivation, with the final group selected to reflect the diversity of UAE society.

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