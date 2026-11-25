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Image courtesy Dubai Media Office

Startups within Dubai Founders HQ have collectively raised more than AED440 million in funding since the initiative’s launch in October 2025, with their combined valuation exceeding AED6 billion, according to data verified by MAGNiTT.

The first-year achievements were revealed during a visit by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, on November 24, 2026.

Launched by Sheikh Hamdan, Dubai Founders HQ is a joint initiative by the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) and the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy. It aims to help entrepreneurs establish, build, and scale businesses from Dubai by connecting them with investors, corporations, and entrepreneurship ecosystem partners.

Image courtesy Dubai Media Office

Within its first year of operation, Dubai Founders HQ has brought together more than 800 startups and 2,000 members, supported by a network of over 50 strategic partners.

During the visit, Sheikh Hamdan reaffirmed that entrepreneurship remains a key pillar of Dubai’s economy, highlighting its role in driving innovation, creating business opportunities, and attracting investment.

“Our ambition goes beyond providing a supportive environment for entrepreneurship to building an integrated ecosystem that transforms ideas into success stories that reach the world from Dubai and contribute to achieving the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33. Dubai will remain the most effective launchpad for those with great ambitions to achieve the highest levels of success,” Sheikh Hamdan said in a statement shared on X.

Over the past year, Dubai Founders HQ has provided direct support to more than 450 entrepreneurs through 11 specialized programs, while nearly 150 founders have been connected with venture capital firms through investor networking initiatives.

Through its Corporate Accelerator, 10 startups have signed pilot agreements with major corporations, completing the business development process in approximately one-third of the usual time.

Image courtesy Dubai Media Office

Meanwhile, 75% of participants in the first cohort of its Entrepreneur Academy developed and launched a product or website within six weeks, with one in five participants also generating revenue.

The initiative’s Unicorn Builder Program has provided tailored mentorship to 40 companies seeking to scale their operations. International visits to London and San Francisco have also connected Dubai-based founders with investors, prospective customers, and global business leaders.

Dubai Founders HQ forms part of the emirate’s broader efforts to accelerate startup growth, attract entrepreneurial talent, and strengthen Dubai’s position as a global destination for entrepreneurship, innovation, and investment.