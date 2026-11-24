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Yiğit Sezgin, Managing Partner, Clé & Partners

Trends do not necessarily change every year. Some mature over time, deepen and become increasingly prominent in our lives. As I look towards 2027, rather than focusing on passing trends, I am drawn to three fundamental values that I believe will shape our lifestyles and understanding of luxury for decades to come.

I call them “The New Codes of Luxury.”

Because true luxury is no longer defined solely by what we own, but by how well we live, whom we share our lives with, and how we choose to spend our time.

1. Longevity & Wellness

Living not simply longer, but better.

Health and wellness are no longer confined to spas, fitness or nutrition. They are evolving into a philosophy of life that embraces the wellbeing of mind, body and soul as an interconnected whole.

From peptide research and cellular health to personalised health technologies and biological age assessments, science is opening new possibilities for improving our quality of life.

What excites me most, however, is how healthy living is becoming increasingly social and enjoyable. A new generation of social fitness clubs, contemporary bathing rituals and bathhouses, and even parties where matcha replaces cocktails…

This transformation is reshaping the entire luxury hospitality and lifestyle landscape, from hotels and restaurants to private members’ clubs and branded residences.

The luxury hotel of the future will be more than a place to stay. It will be a destination where you rejuvenate, invest in your health and enhance your quality of life.

The new luxury is not simply about adding years to our lives, but adding life to our years.

2. Belonging & Communities

True wealth lies in whom we share our lives with.

We live in an era where the digital world has connected us more than ever before, yet can also leave us feeling increasingly isolated.

People are no longer simply seeking beautiful spaces; they are seeking communities where they genuinely feel they belong. Private members’ clubs and social lifestyle destinations that bring together like-minded individuals with shared values, interests and aspirations are becoming increasingly relevant.

Research also demonstrates that strong social relationships, meaningful friendships and a sense of belonging are associated with healthier and longer lives.

The members’ clubs of the future will be more than places offering exclusive services and privileges. They will become social ecosystems where genuine friendships and meaningful connections are formed. Exercising together, learning, travelling, exchanging ideas and sharing life’s experiences…

In the future of luxury, belonging will be as important as exclusivity. Because what makes our most valuable experiences truly special is the people with whom we share them.

3. Time & Artificial Intelligence

Our most precious luxury: Time.

I see artificial intelligence as much more than a technological revolution. I believe AI is one of the most powerful tools redefining our relationship with time.

Learning, researching, designing, planning and making decisions faster… Processes that once took weeks can now be completed in hours.

Yet the true value of this transformation lies not simply in efficiency, but in the freedom of choice it offers us.

We can use the time we gain to create more, grow further and pursue new opportunities. Or we can choose to slow down. To spend more time with our loved ones, invest in our health, explore the world or simply enjoy the present moment.

AI will also become one of the most powerful enablers of our other two codes, from personalised health and wellness solutions to more meaningful social connections.

The greatest promise of artificial intelligence is not to replace humanity, but to give us more time to be human. Because the ultimate privilege of the future will be the freedom to decide how we spend our time.

And Then There Is Japan…

The land of perfection, simplicity and attention to detail.

When speaking about 2027, I cannot help but give Japan a special place of its own.

For many travellers, Japan was long something of a hidden treasure. Today, its culture, gastronomy, architecture, design and philosophy of life are attracting ever-growing interest.

But do not limit your experience of Japan to Tokyo and Osaka. Lose yourself in the narrow streets of Kyoto. Discover ceramic artisans whose craftsmanship has been passed down through generations. Step into a small coffee shop and observe how the preparation of a single cup of coffee becomes a ritual.

Experience the new Capella Kyoto and discover how Japanese aesthetics, architecture and impeccable hospitality come together. In winter, explore Japan’s ski destinations, traditional ryokans and centuries-old onsen culture.

What inspires me most about Japan is its pursuit of perfection through detail rather than ostentation. In the texture of a ceramic bowl, the presentation of tea or the almost invisible refinement of impeccable service…

Japan reminds us that true luxury is not always about having more. Sometimes, it is about having less, but experiencing something infinitely better.

Final Thoughts

I believe that in 2027 and beyond, the world of luxury will evolve towards a more human-centric philosophy.

Longevity & Wellness. Belonging & Communities. Time & Artificial Intelligence.

Three fundamental codes that will define the future of luxury.

And perhaps the most beautiful definition of true luxury is this: The freedom to live a longer, healthier and more meaningful life, alongside the people we love, on our own terms.