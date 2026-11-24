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Image from the official X account of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum

The UAE has approved a new model for delivering government services, bringing all services under a single AI-powered interface accessible through smartphones. The system is scheduled to launch in March 2027.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the initiative on X following a meeting attended by 1,000 senior federal government officials.

اعتمدنا اليوم بحمدالله وبحضور أهم 1000 مسئول في الحكومة الاتحادية الشكل الجديد لخدمات حكومة الإمارات .



واجهة واحدة لجميع خدمات الحكومة، على شكل مساعد شخصي يعمل بالذكاء الاصطناعي على هاتف كل مواطن ومقيم وزائر.. حيث يستطيع المتعامل التحدث معه بلغته البسيطة .. وطلب الخدمة الحكومية… pic.twitter.com/8rMyeKuWSB — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) November 23, 2026

Under the new model, citizens, residents, and visitors will be able to request government services using everyday language through an AI-powered personal assistant named Mira. The assistant will not only answer inquiries but also complete transactions, coordinate with relevant authorities, verify users’ identities, and provide official documents. Services will be available 24 hours a day from anywhere.

Sheikh Mohammed highlighted several applications, including parents checking their children’s academic performance, patients managing medical appointments, investors renewing contracts, retirees accessing pension information, and citizens renewing passports and identification documents.

The initiative follows the UAE’s announcement earlier this year of plans to transform 50% of government services using AI agents within two years.

“Our goal is to make people’s lives easier. Our goal is to save people time. Our goal is a government that delivers the best services in the world,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

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